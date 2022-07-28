Melbourne
In Good Company Showroom

  1. A furniture showroom.
    Photograph: Sharyn Cairns
  2. A furniture showroom.
    Photograph: Sharyn Cairns
Time Out says

Shop independent, local and international furniture at this light-drenched showroom in Armadale

When John and Louise Bastiras launched In Good Company, they wanted the furniture showroom to function as an extension of the home rather than a clinical display of furniture and lighting. And once you step into the spacious Armadale showroom, it's clear they've achieved this goal: it's a soothing, light-filled and inclusive space where you'll easily feel at home. 

"We want people to slink into sofas or run their hands along the tables," says Louise. "We encourage conversations about makers and materials like you would if you visited someone's amazing living room."

While the showroom hosts a packed roster of brands, the overarching thread amongst them all is a commitment to well-made 'forever' items that are practical. In the lighting department, you'll find pieces by well-known and highly coveted brands like Vitra, Gubi and Aromas del Campo, as well as by new designers on the rise, like Danish lighting company Pandul and glamorous Viennese brand Kaia.

For general furnishings, you'll find everything from coffee tables and desks to sofas, stools and beds from brands like Made by Morgen, De La Espada and Muuto. There's also a variety of pieces from John's very own brand, John Bastiras Design Studio (JBDS), which specialises in certified timber furniture. And if you're not too sure what you're after, John, Louise and their team are always eager to offer styling advice and help point you in the right direction. 

After you've picked up some furniture, it's time to head over to Melbourne's best homewares stores.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
19 Morey Street
Armadale
Melbourne
3143
Contact:
ingoodcompany.com.au
(03) 7007 5277
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9.30am-5pm; Sat 10am-4pm
