Timeout

Lego Certified Store

The check-out area of a Lego certified store.
Photograph: Supplied
The largest Lego store in the Southern Hemisphere has landed in Melbourne Central

Lego fans in Melbourne are already incredibly lucky, with two Lego stores and a Legoland Discovery Centre at their fingertips – but they've just got even luckier. If you've passed through Melbourne Central and wondered what that mysterious construction was all about, the purpose has finally been unveiled: Melbourne Central is now home to the largest Lego Certified Store in the Southern Hemisphere.

On top of being stocked with a wide range of Lego sets, this store will also be home to a world-first Melbourne tram made from more than 650,000 Lego bricks. It's the perfect destination for children and adults who are still children at heart, with fun areas like the Pick a Brick wall and Minifigure Station to explore, and you can even leave your mark by using the Mosaic Maker to leave a portrait of yourself at the Personalisation Studio.

Set to be a new attraction in Melbourne for both domestic and international brick fans, the shop will be open from May 7, daily from 10am. Head to the website for more information. 

Looking for things to do in our city? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Melbourne Central
Level 2
Cnr Latrobe and Swanston Streets
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.melbournecentral.com.au/stores-services/lego%C2%AE-certified-store
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, 10am-7pm; Thu & Fri 10m-9pm; Sat & Sun 10am-7pm
