Lego fans in Melbourne are already incredibly lucky, with two Lego stores and a Legoland Discovery Centre at their fingertips – but they've just got even luckier. If you've passed through Melbourne Central and wondered what that mysterious construction was all about, the purpose has finally been unveiled: Melbourne Central is now home to the largest Lego Certified Store in the Southern Hemisphere.

On top of being stocked with a wide range of Lego sets, this store will also be home to a world-first Melbourne tram made from more than 650,000 Lego bricks. It's the perfect destination for children and adults who are still children at heart, with fun areas like the Pick a Brick wall and Minifigure Station to explore, and you can even leave your mark by using the Mosaic Maker to leave a portrait of yourself at the Personalisation Studio.

Set to be a new attraction in Melbourne for both domestic and international brick fans, the shop will be open from May 7, daily from 10am. Head to the website for more information.

