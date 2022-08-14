Time Out says

Get your hands on exclusive sports caps, jerseys and apparel from major American sports leagues including the NFL and NBL

Famed sports retailer Lids has just hit Australian shores, expanding its global presence with two debut stores opening in Melbourne and Geelong. The new openings are part of its efforts to support its growing fanbase around the globe.

Arguably the world’s leading retailer of officially branded headwear, Lids sells more than 30 million hats a year to sports fans and fashionistas alike, many exclusive to the store. Expect its usual selection of headwear, alongside collector kicks, sports jerseys and footwear from an array of sporting leagues and brands including the NFL, MLB, NBA, Nike, Adidas, Oakley and more.



The stores also feature Lids’ signature Custom Zones, giving shoppers the chance to custom embroider a hat or apparel piece in-store using player numbers and autographs.

"Australians already love Lids, with a strong rapport of loyal customers with feedback of wanting Lids in Australia. Now we can offer Australian shoppers the opportunity to come in-store and experience the immersive Lids shopping experience that we’re renowned for. We’re excited to bring our brand and products to market," says Britten Maughan, President of Lids.

Lids is due to open in late September on the lower ground of Emporium and is open now in Westfield Geelong.

After some fresh kicks, too? Here are the best sneaker stores in Melbourne.