Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Maap LAB

  • Shopping
  • Collingwood
  1. The interior of a cycling apparel shop.
    Photograph: Tim Harris
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A barista serving coffee to a customer.
    Photograph: Tim Harris
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Two people standing outside of a retail store.
    Photograph: Tim Harris
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Designed with creative athletes in mind, Maap's flagship concept store offers coffee, events, group rides and apparel

Within the cycling apparel industry, Melbourne-based brand Maap has carved out a niche for itself with products that intersect style, innovation and performance. And now, more than eight years after first launching onto the scene, Maap has come forward with another innovative concept: its flagship store, Maap LAB in Collingwood.

Visitors will, of course, be able to browse the cycling apparel that Maap is best known for — but the Maap LAB aims to be far more than your standard retail store. LAB is an acronym for 'life around bikes', and co-founder Oliver Cousins describes the store as "experiential and immersive."

Inside, experienced cyclists and the next generation of riders can swap stories over a barista coffee, check the calendar of group rides and events and explore specialist product capsules touching on everything from grooming and fragrance to photography, music and art installations.

The store's design combines raw materials like concrete and blockwork shell with sleek, highly finished steel and contemporary objects and insertions. According to Clare Cousins Architects, which is the team behind the design, the result "conveys an atmosphere of a meticulous workshop — a place in which design, performance and cycling converge." 

To learn more about upcoming events, keep an eye on the Maap LAB Instagram page.

Need a new set of wheels? Here are the best bike shops in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
33 Wellington Street
Collingwood
Melbourne
3066
Contact:
maap.cc/lab
(03) 9133 5880
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 10am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.