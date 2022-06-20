Time Out says

Within the cycling apparel industry, Melbourne-based brand Maap has carved out a niche for itself with products that intersect style, innovation and performance. And now, more than eight years after first launching onto the scene, Maap has come forward with another innovative concept: its flagship store, Maap LAB in Collingwood.

Visitors will, of course, be able to browse the cycling apparel that Maap is best known for — but the Maap LAB aims to be far more than your standard retail store. LAB is an acronym for 'life around bikes', and co-founder Oliver Cousins describes the store as "experiential and immersive."

Inside, experienced cyclists and the next generation of riders can swap stories over a barista coffee, check the calendar of group rides and events and explore specialist product capsules touching on everything from grooming and fragrance to photography, music and art installations.

The store's design combines raw materials like concrete and blockwork shell with sleek, highly finished steel and contemporary objects and insertions. According to Clare Cousins Architects, which is the team behind the design, the result "conveys an atmosphere of a meticulous workshop — a place in which design, performance and cycling converge."

To learn more about upcoming events, keep an eye on the Maap LAB Instagram page.