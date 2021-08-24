For beginner cyclists to fixie fanatics and those in between, these are the best bike shops in Melbourne

Cycling is a fun and cheap way to get to work or school, run errands or get your daily exercise. There's no denying that Melburnians love to cycle. The city of Melbourne estimated in a recent census that more than 20,000 residents go for a ride in a typical week and nearly half of all households have at least one working bicycle.

Whether you're an avid cyclist looking for an upgrade or you're not too comfortable yet on two wheels, these are the best shops in Melbourne to help you find the perfect bike for you. Some of them also have friendly mechanics on hand to assist you with a bike service or any repairs you may need.