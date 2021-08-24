Melbourne
The inside of Saint Cloud bike shop, featuring several bikes and accessories.
Photograph: Saint Cloud

The best bike shops in Melbourne

For beginner cyclists to fixie fanatics and those in between, these are the best bike shops in Melbourne

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Cycling is a fun and cheap way to get to work or school, run errands or get your daily exercise. There's no denying that Melburnians love to cycle. The city of Melbourne estimated in a recent census that more than 20,000 residents go for a ride in a typical week and nearly half of all households have at least one working bicycle.

Whether you're an avid cyclist looking for an upgrade or you're not too comfortable yet on two wheels, these are the best shops in Melbourne to help you find the perfect bike for you. Some of them also have friendly mechanics on hand to assist you with a bike service or any repairs you may need. 

RECOMMENDED: The best bike trails in Melbourne.

Pedal Cyclery
Photograph: Pedal Cyclery

Pedal Cyclery

Owner Chris Rogers got his start in Sydney fixing his friend's bikes and picking up broken bikes from auction houses that he'd repair and resell. When he moved to Melbourne, he opened Pedal Cyclery's Coburg location in 2011. Then, in 2016, he opened a workshop and showroom in Preston. The shop carries a grand selection of road bikes, commuter bikes, tour bikes and more, and you can browse some of the selection here. If your bike needs to be serviced or repaired, you can browse the list of services offered via the website.

Read more
Cecil Walker Cycles
Photograph: Cecil Walker Cycles

Cecil Walker Cycles

Cecil Walker was born in Sydney and spent his childhood delivering goods to local customers on his bike. Before long, he began participating in cycling races where, over the course of his career, he won nine all-around American cycling titles. He settled in Melbourne and opened a bike shop and it's been a staple of Elizabeth Street ever since. Today, the shop is run by the son of one of the original mechanics along with a team of professions with heaps of knowledge about the world of cycling. 

Read more
Pista Bikes
Photograph: James McPherson Photography

Pista Bikes

  • Shopping
  • South Yarra

John Gould opened Pista (which means track in Italian) in 2009 as a one-stop shop for custom fixies. Pista sells everything from simple, affordable single-speeds to mountain bikes and if your bike is in need of a service or repair the mechanics team is ready to give you a hand. There are no stupid questions here, and the staff are so attentive to your two-wheeled needs that it's highly unlikely that you’ll leave without your perfect transport unit. 

Read more
Saint Cloud
Photograph: Saint Cloud

Saint Cloud

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

Sporting a sensible selection of high-end bike parts, merino vintage tees and cycles hanging overhead, compact-sized Saint Cloud is like a microcosm of Melbourne’s northside bike culture. Advanced riders might rub their hands together at the sight of Nitto Jaguar stems, Soma bars and Creux Grimpeur cycling jeans, but the staff get just as excited about helping beginner riders custom-build their perfect mount, with prices starting at around $650. If your bike is in need of repairs, you can browse the services offered and book an appointment here

Read more
Lekker Bikes
Photograph: Supplied

Lekker Bikes

  • Shopping
  • North Melbourne

Lekker Bikes' Melbourne flagship store in North Melbourne has an eye-catching range of Dutch bikes. Whether you're in the market for a retro, vintage or commuter bike, Lekker has a range of rides to suit different needs, as well as a team of helpful experts to ensure that your wheels are always turning smoothly.

Read more
Pony Bikes

Pony Bikes

  • Shopping
  • North Melbourne

Melbourne’s cycling culture wouldn’t be what it is today without Sasha Strickland. She grew Pony Bikes from a custom fixie garage to a hub for bike swap meets, maintenance classes and top-notch espressos from local roasters Clement. Visit her in-store for a conversation on building a bike that best suits your lifestyle. Once she’s got you on the road, you’ll be coming back for all your repairs (and for a go on Pony’s vintage pinball machine).

Read more
Bike Gallery

Bike Gallery

  • Sport and fitness
  • Hawthorn East

Since cyclists are slowly taking over Melbourne, it’s not all together surprising the craze should join forces with our city’s other great love: coffee. Here at the Bike Gallery in Hawthorn East, cyclists can sip on Axil coffee lattes while browsing the bicycle retail space on the ground level, and then head upstairs to check out the bike fitting studio, or check their ride in at the servicing and repairs workshop. Bike Gallery has all your lycra coated bases covered – quite literally, as they also sell cycling apparel and accessories from brands including Rapha, Castelli and Oakly.

Read more
Just Ride It!

Just Ride It!

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

Just Ride It! started as an online store supplying the needs of Melbourne’s fixie riders, and the team have opened up a store to keep up with demand. You can get your own fixie custom made, so start thinking about colour, frame and how you can make your bike reflect you. Aside from looking pretty nifty, fixies are unreal for burning some serious energy, considering it’s up to you to adapt to your riding conditions, and not your bike. A fixed-gear or a single speed bike obviously means a lack of gears, but that also means less grease and much less maintenance, so you are considerably freer to get up and go.

Read more
Beasley Cycles
Photograph: Chris Robert

Beasley Cycles

Beasley Cycles has been building, servicing and selling bicycles since 1919 when John Beasley Senior decided to open up shop in Richmond. The shop moved to its current location in Footscray in 1930 and today it's owned and operated by the third generation of Beasleys. You can browse the selection on the website.

Read more
