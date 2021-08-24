Owner Chris Rogers got his start in Sydney fixing his friend's bikes and picking up broken bikes from auction houses that he'd repair and resell. When he moved to Melbourne, he opened Pedal Cyclery's Coburg location in 2011. Then, in 2016, he opened a workshop and showroom in Preston. The shop carries a grand selection of road bikes, commuter bikes, tour bikes and more, and you can browse some of the selection here. If your bike needs to be serviced or repaired, you can browse the list of services offered via the website.
Cycling is a fun and cheap way to get to work or school, run errands or get your daily exercise. There's no denying that Melburnians love to cycle. The city of Melbourne estimated in a recent census that more than 20,000 residents go for a ride in a typical week and nearly half of all households have at least one working bicycle.
Whether you're an avid cyclist looking for an upgrade or you're not too comfortable yet on two wheels, these are the best shops in Melbourne to help you find the perfect bike for you. Some of them also have friendly mechanics on hand to assist you with a bike service or any repairs you may need.