Time Out says

When Charles Hincfkuss founded MCM House back in 2005, his goal was to make luxurious home furnishings more attainable and affordable for the general public. After launching stores in Paddington and Byron Bay, Hinckfuss set his sights on Melbourne, and now this airy, light-filled space has opened its doors on Chapel Street.

"Melbourne was always our next choice for a showroom, and being from Victoria originally, this opening is particularly meaningful for me," says Hinckfuss. Inside, visitors will find more than 80 interior and exterior products on display in an array of indoor and outdoor room sets. The pared-back and simple look of the space mirrors its older siblings and achieves the same goal of allowing the natural beauty of the furniture to shine.

New and bestselling products like handcrafted rattan tables, naturally reclaimed rustic timber products and curvy, sculptured dining chairs will be on display, in addition to the brand's popular outdoor collection. Additionally, you'll also find MCM's newly expanded range of in-house homewares that includes lamps, beddings, mirrors and curated artworks.

