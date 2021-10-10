If you want a mani-pedi minus the nasty chemicals, this is the place to go

Maybe it's obvious, but sometimes there's a lot of fumes, chemicals and nasty stuff that gets around in nail salons. That's why Missy Lui sources the least toxic and most natural products and provides a list of its offerings on its site so that you can make informed choices. On top of being environmentally friendly, many of the products are also vegan and cruelty-free. Now you can get primped and pampered minus all of the nasties. And to make your pamper session even more zen, the shop's fit-out is minimalist and makes you feel like you're at a Scandinavian spa.