Woman standing in nature in satin pyjamas
Photography: Supplied/Bhumi

Our top sustainable and ethical gift picks

Save the planet one gift a time by taking your pick from our list of the best eco-conscious presents

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Buying for a tree-hugging environmentalist? A Marie Kondo-inspired minimalist? Or maybe a charitable humanitarian?

Take the guesswork out of gift giving with our list of sustainable and ethical present ideas that are sure to delight even the pickiest of recipients. 

Buying a gift for a fashion aficionado? Drop a pretty penny at these sustainable Melbourne fashion stores that won't cost the earth.

Esmio
Photography: Supplied/Esmio

Esmio

We’ve all got that one friend who’s mani-pedi game is never not on point. Save them a whole lot of dosh, and bring the salon to their living room with an Esmio gel polish kit. A long-lasting gel or ‘shellac’ manicure is surprisingly easy to get the hang of at home, and the polishes are cruelty-free, vegan and ‘ten free’ – meaning they don’t have any of the ten harshest chemicals that are usually found in nail polishes. There are a few different starter packs to choose from, which come with the essential UV light to cure the gel. Once you’re set up, your sustainable beauty queen will have more than 60 colours to choose from.

The Beach People
Photography: Supplied/The Beach People

The Beach People

Beach lovers, you will end up buying something for your friend and yourself from this one-stop-shop for pastel seaside stuff. The Beach People is all about ethical practices and eco-friendly materials like organic cotton voile and raffia straw to craft luxe products that will make your giftee the envy of any stretch of sand they lounge on. Think beautiful towels, totes and sarongs.

Bhumi
Photography: Supplied/Bhumi

Bhumi

While we’re on the topic of lounging around, here’s a luxe gift idea for a sleeping beauty. Bhumi has silky-soft sateen pyjama sets. The best part? You won’t even need to trouble yourself with wrapping because they come in a matching bag. They’re made from organic cotton and are free from nasty dyes that usually sneak their way in through the clothing production line.

Biome
Photography: Supplied/Biome

Biome

If nothing has tickled your fancy yet, check out the ridiculously extensive range of eco goodies on the online Biome store. They have gift packs ranging from all things gardening to skincare and shaving. If you know someone who’s just getting started on their eco journey, Biome also stock impressive starter packs of produce bags, reusable food containers and other sustainable essentials. They’re proud to curate a range of products that are free of nasties, thoughtfully packaged and Australian-owned.

Baxter Blue
Photography: Supplied/Baxter Blue

Baxter Blue

Need a gift for a wellness warrior? If you’re sick of the overdone bath salts and facemasks and want to surprise them, consider a pair of blue light glasses. Baxter Blue is leading the ‘digital wellbeing’ revolution with chic-looking specs that block the blue light from your electronic devices, reducing eye strain and headaches, and helping you get better shut-eye. Not only are the frames recyclable and biodegradable, but Baxter Blue is charitably part of a give-back initiative that provides people in poverty with reading glasses. Socially and environmentally ethical.

