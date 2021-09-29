P.A.M.
Shop fang necklaces that were cool before 'Twilight' was even a thing
One item in particular of Perks and Mini’s is synonymous with Melbourne style, and that would be the Fang Necklace. These were around long before the Twilight explosion and have been re-released in limited numbers time and time again. They come in gold and silver and have become something of a collector’s item.
Details
|Address:
|
Curtin House, Lvl 3
252 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Wed & Sat 11am-6pm; Thu 11am-8pm; Fri 11am-7pm; Sun noon-5pm