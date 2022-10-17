Melbourne
A glass of yellow liquid with ice cubes sits on a bar with a pink rubber runner across the bar
Photograph: Supplied/Moon Dog Brewery

PSA: Moon Dog is releasing a line of low-sugar, high-ABV summer bevs

We've got your new summer drink sorted with Moon Dog's new ready-to-drink range fruity bevs

Written by
Jade Solomon
Just in time for warm summer evenings, hot and sweaty day parties, beach sessions and all other kinds of summer fun, Moon Dog Brewery is set to release its latest thirst-quenching and ice-cold ready-to-drink (RTD) range: Razzler Alcoholic Disco Nectar. 

The tasty bevs are set to make a splash not only because of the range of fruity flavours but also because they are low in sugar, making them a healthier option for your summer indulgences. The Disco Nectars contain at least 30 per cent less sugar, calories and carbs than a regular RTD. 

You are sure to be a popular party guest when you next show up with a pack of Razzlers in hand. Choose between passionfruit, orange-mango, lemon-lime, watermelon or apple-blackcurrant. All five flavours will be available in a mixed ten-pack, and the passionfruit and orange-mango flavours will be available in a four-pack.

The creative minds at Moon Dog have managed to lower the sugar without compromising on flavour. Unlike alcoholic seltzers which are a clear liquid with not much flavour or sweetness, Razzlers are colourful, naturally sweetened and still pack a juicy punch. 

Look out for the Razzler Alcoholic Disco Nectar range launching on October 24, 2022. They will be stocked in independent bottle-os and on Moon Dog's online store

Getting in the summer spirit? Check out Melbourne's best beaches here

