Queen Victoria Market traders are offering delivery and click and collect

Lockdown has turned us all into online shopping experts even when it comes to doing our weekly grocery shop. If you're tired of the lacklustre selection at the big name grocery stores, mix things up by ordering for delivery or click and collect from the beloved Queen Victoria Market.

You can browse more than 2,000 products from 45 independent traders selling everything from fresh produce and meats to artisanal cheeses and freshly made pasta.

Support traders like Dianne's Delights which sells antipasto and has been at QVM for three generations, and the family-run McIver's Tea and Coffee Merchants which has been around since 1951. If you're vegan, the Land of Soy and Honey sells an extensive selection of soy and plant-based products. And there's heaps more than just groceries: you can get fresh flowers from the Joe Leuzzi Flower Shop and health products and supplements from QVM Vitamins.

Check the website to see if QVM delivers to your postcode and arrange for home delivery, or use the website to select your click and collect day and time. For click and collect, you can pick a slot between noon and 7pm on weekday market days (Tue, Thu and Fri) or between noon and 5pm on weekends. Park in the designated pre-order zone on Queen Street (opposite D Shed) and your groceries will be brought straight to your car. You must place your order by 5pm on the day prior to pick up.