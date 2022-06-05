We chatted to artist Niketa Law about the inspiration behind the print and why this particular project spoke to her

Black puffer jackets are a staple in any Melburnian's wardrobe, and you could even go as far as saying it's our city's unofficial winter uniform. Prefer not to blend in with the hordes of black puffer-adorned commuters this winter? Step up your puffer game with the latest launch by Melbourne start-up Consequence of Change.

Founded by Beverley Johnson, this small but mighty fashion brand prides itself on collaborating with local female artists to produce wearable art. The brand developed Australia's first 100 per cent recycled and heated puffer coat, complete with four nano heating pads, four temperature controls and a plant-based down filling. And as if that wasn't already cool enough, the coat also offers removable sleeves, a detachable bag and pockets for your phone and headphones.

You probably associate puffer coats with protection from the bracing wind, so it only makes sense that Johnson would approach Indigenous artist Niketa Law about using her 'Barambah Winds' print as the coat's inner lining. Johnson sent Law an Instagram message, and after learning about the brand's eco-friendly ethos, Law agreed to collaborate.

"Being a First Nation woman, caring for country is very important to me and [people who feel similarly] are the only type of people I would like to work with," says Law. "When Beverley told me that they'd be using sustainable materials while still being a functional and deadly looking coat that warms you up, I was really keen."

Law, who is a proud Bindal and Wakka Wakka woman hailing from Cherbourg in Queensland, describes her style as a mix of traditional and contemporary Aboriginal art. Cherbourg was formerly known as Barambah and was the site of an encampment where the government forcibly displaced thousands of Aboriginal people, and as a result of this and the stolen generation, Law lacked opportunities to learn art in traditional cultural settings. As a result, she's completely self-taught.

Photograph: Niketa Law

The piece that adorns the inside of this coat is called 'Barambah Winds', paying homage to where Law is from and highlighting the incredibly strong annual winds of the area.

"I happened to be standing outside at work when the winds were crazy," says Law. "They change their direction so quickly, and they're so fierce and strong that they demand to be felt. As soon as I got home that day, I got my pen and paper out and started drawing the lines that you see on the coat."

The colours were chosen to reflect the cold weather of Wakka Wakka country, as well as its beautiful sunrises that are chock-full of pinks, oranges and blues.

"I never would have thought that my design would become wearable art one day," says Law. "Thanks to this collaboration, you can find my artwork walking on the streets of Australia, which is very cool and something I get a kick out of."

In addition to the puffer coat, Consequence of Change has also released a capsule collection of a top, dress and leggings that are all emblazoned with the print. The collection is made using biodegradable eco-ink, and the top and dress are made with 100 per cent cotton. To shop the puffer coat and the capsule collection, visit the Consequence of Change website.

To follow Niketa Law and see more of her work, visit her pages on Instagram and Facebook.