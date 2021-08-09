The jeans will be delivered within two weeks and you can even get them personalised

If you've been wanting new jeans for a while and are still in need of the jab, Nobody Denim is providing you with an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. Through the #NobodyGivesAJab campaign, the first 100 people who share proof of their first Covid-19 vaccine will receive a free pair of jeans.

To enter, book in for your vaccination and after receiving the jab take a photo of your band-aid stamped arm. Post the photo to Instagram with the hashtag #NobodyGivesAJab and tag @nobodydenim. If you're one of the first 100 people to tag and post, you'll receive a DM asking for proof of vaccination and then you'll get further details on how to get your hands on the jeans.

The Australian government has stated that at least 70 per cent of eligible adults will need to get the jab in order for our country to reopen and avoid further snap lockdowns. If you're unsure of how and where you can get vaccinated, check out our handy guide.

