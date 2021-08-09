Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A pair of jeans perched up against a pole.
Photograph: Nobody Denim

Score free jeans from Nobody Denim by getting vaccinated

The jeans will be delivered within two weeks and you can even get them personalised

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

If you've been wanting new jeans for a while and are still in need of the jab, Nobody Denim is providing you with an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. Through the #NobodyGivesAJab campaign, the first 100 people who share proof of their first Covid-19 vaccine will receive a free pair of jeans. 

To enter, book in for your vaccination and after receiving the jab take a photo of your band-aid stamped arm. Post the photo to Instagram with the hashtag #NobodyGivesAJab and tag @nobodydenim. If you're one of the first 100 people to tag and post, you'll receive a DM asking for proof of vaccination and then you'll get further details on how to get your hands on the jeans. 

The Australian government has stated that at least 70 per cent of eligible adults will need to get the jab in order for our country to reopen and avoid further snap lockdowns. If you're unsure of how and where you can get vaccinated, check out our handy guide

RECOMMENDED: Victorians aged 18-39 can now get vaccinated at state-run vaccination centres.

Looking for face masks?

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.