The stress of the last year has definitely aged us and it's now time for some well-deserved pampering. To help you feel rejuvenated in 2022, we've rounded up a bunch of Aussie face and body products so you can give the gift of self-care this holiday season. From high-quality sunscreen (a must-have for Melbourne's balmy summers) to facial kits that are perfect for winding down after work or recovering from a nasty hangover, these gifts will help you or your mate feel spoiled.

And don't forget that the men in our lives deserve a bit of self-care too. That's why we've included a gift set by Stuff, a brand that also works with a charitable organisation that tackles the issue of toxic masculinity.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.