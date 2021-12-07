Zoë Foster Blake's cult skincare brand has come out with a range of limited-edition peach products that are a guaranteed gifting win. Get the 'Remember Parties?!' kit for that friend who loves a big night out, or the 'Megawatt Glow' to help a friend achieve dewy, radiant skin. There are heaps of products to choose from, and you can filter the products by gift type (for her, for him) and gift price. Head to the Go-To website to check out your options.
The stress of the last year has definitely aged us and it's now time for some well-deserved pampering. To help you feel rejuvenated in 2022, we've rounded up a bunch of Aussie face and body products so you can give the gift of self-care this holiday season. From high-quality sunscreen (a must-have for Melbourne's balmy summers) to facial kits that are perfect for winding down after work or recovering from a nasty hangover, these gifts will help you or your mate feel spoiled.
And don't forget that the men in our lives deserve a bit of self-care too. That's why we've included a gift set by Stuff, a brand that also works with a charitable organisation that tackles the issue of toxic masculinity.
