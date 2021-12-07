Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The morning glow kit by Go-To.
Photograph: Supplied

Skincare gifts to help you pamper your friends

Give the gift of self-care by shopping products from Aussie skincare brands like Go-To, Grown Alchemist and Stuff

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

The stress of the last year has definitely aged us and it's now time for some well-deserved pampering. To help you feel rejuvenated in 2022, we've rounded up a bunch of Aussie face and body products so you can give the gift of self-care this holiday season. From high-quality sunscreen (a must-have for Melbourne's balmy summers) to facial kits that are perfect for winding down after work or recovering from a nasty hangover, these gifts will help you or your mate feel spoiled. 

And don't forget that the men in our lives deserve a bit of self-care too. That's why we've included a gift set by Stuff, a brand that also works with a charitable organisation that tackles the issue of toxic masculinity. 

On a budget? Here are some Christmas gifts that won't break the bank.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Gift sets by Go-To, from $24
Photograph: Supplied

Gift sets by Go-To, from $24

Zoë Foster Blake's cult skincare brand has come out with a range of limited-edition peach products that are a guaranteed gifting win. Get the 'Remember Parties?!' kit for that friend who loves a big night out, or the 'Megawatt Glow' to help a friend achieve dewy, radiant skin. There are heaps of products to choose from, and you can filter the products by gift type (for her, for him) and gift price. Head to the Go-To website to check out your options.

Read more
Luxurious hand wash and cream kit by Grown Alchemist, $100
Photograph: Supplied

Luxurious hand wash and cream kit by Grown Alchemist, $100

Until fairly recently, you'd be hard-pressed to find skincare products that don't have an ingredients list littered with synthetic chemicals. Nowadays, organic and natural products are slowly becoming the norm and Aussie brand Grown Alchemist is certified vegan, organic, cruelty-free and non-toxic. Shop the holiday range, which features scents like vanilla, orange peel, sage and rosemary, through the Grown Alchemist website. The products are packaged in a gorgeous silver foil, and liquid formulas are packaged in amber glassware.

Read more
Advertising
Moisturising SPF50+ face sunscreen by Solbari, $40
Photograph: Supplied

Moisturising SPF50+ face sunscreen by Solbari, $40

Sun protection is no joke, but it's not a particularly fun and sexy thing to have to buy for yourself. Give someone the gift of high-quality sun protection with this moisturising SPF50+ face sunscreen that feels lightweight on the skin and is suitable for sensitive skin of all ages. The 30ml bottle by Aussie brand Solbari is perfect for throwing in your bag and reapplying throughout the day – and knowing how Melbourne summers can be, we reckon your friend's skin will be thankful. 

Read more
Skin care kits by Dermalume, from $28
Photograph: Supplied

Skin care kits by Dermalume, from $28

The story of Australian skincare brand Dermalume could almost be the plot of a movie. An intrepid backpacker travelling across the world made her way to a small town in France where she purchased a carefully crafted scent from a master perfumer. Upon boarding a plane, she dabbed a bit of the scent on her wrist and the scientist seated next to her was intrigued. They worked together to create skincare products that are natural, luxurious and inspired by that French scent. Shop a range of kits that include products like masks, oils, hand creams and more through the Dermalume website

Read more
Advertising
Kits by the Botanical Store, from $45
Photograph: Supplied

Kits by the Botanical Store, from $45

Kim Stark has been mixing and blending with essential oils for more than a decade, and in 2015 she was struck by an idea. How cool would it be to open a store where you could make a personalised mix of your favourite essential oils and then add them to pure, organic skincare bases to create products for your individual needs? The Botanical Store was born shortly after, and now carries a full range of products for the face, hair and body. Have a think about what scents you friend may like and put together a hamper of skincare products made just for them. Check out the range of scents and products through the Botanical Store website

Read more
Facial gift set by Stuff, $70
Photograph: Stuff

Facial gift set by Stuff, $70

Personal care brand Stuff has put together heaps of fun gift sets including the 'Face and the Furious' set that comes with face wash and moisturiser. The formula contains charcoal, aloe vera and almond oil to refresh and moisturise the skin. Bonus: it comes with a toiletries bag to make it easy to bring these products with you to and from work or the gym. Head to the Stuff website to check out the full range of gift sets. 

Read more
Advertising
On the Glow Holiday Kit by Kora Organics, $148
Photograph: SuppliedA

On the Glow Holiday Kit by Kora Organics, $148

Is your mate trying to achieve the glowy, sunkissed skin of supermodel Miranda Kerr? If so, look no further than Kerr's own brand of skincare products called Kora Organics. Get them the 'On the Glow Holiday Kit' containing a variety of oils and serums that are vegan, cruelty-free and organic. The brand is also climate neutral, and all products are energised with rose quartz. Head to the Kora Organics website to shop this kit and more. 

Read more
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.