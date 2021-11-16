Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

A cannister of loose leaf tea by Impala + Peacock next to a teapot and a bowl of oranges.
Photograph: Supplied

On a budget? Here are some Christmas gifts that won't break the bank

If you're stressed about stretching those dollars over the holidays, here are ten really cool gifts for $30 or less

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Gifts don't have to be expensive to be thoughtful and appreciated, and while it can be a challenge to find great gifting ideas on a tight budget, we've gone ahead and done some of the legwork for you. Shopping for someone who loves to cook? Check out the $15 seasoning by the southern-style fried chicken experts at Belles Hot Chicken. Did your friend just have a baby? Surprise them with wall hangings for their nursery that have sweet and empowering phrases on them.

At the end of the day, it truly is the thought that counts. So check out these gifts by beloved businesses and Melbourne makers that we think will put a smile on your loved one's face without breaking the bank. 

Looking for more inspiration? Check out our ultimate Melbourne Christmas gift guide.

Stoneware Miki mug by Salt & Pepper, $10
Photograph: Supplied

Stoneware Miki mug by Salt & Pepper, $10

Mugs have a reputation as being one of those last-minute gifts that don't have a lot of thought behind them, but that doesn't have to be the case. If you're shopping for a regular coffee and tea drinker, it's a gift that is guaranteed to get a lot of use and it'll remind them of you every time they use it. These gorgeous stoneware mugs by Salt & Pepper come in a variety of gorgeous two-tone styles.

Loose-leaf teas by Impala + Peacock, from $15
Photograph: Supplied

Loose-leaf teas by Impala + Peacock, from $15

Impala and Peacock started as a bricks and mortar tea house in Brunswick in 2014, run by tea sommelier Sarah de Witt and her husband Ruan. It quickly became a favourite tea destination, and won the Australasian Tea House of the Year award in 2015. The tea shop closed its doors in 2017 to focus on its online presence, and you can purchase its unique blends in cannisters starting at $15. It's a super-affordable way to treat your tea-loving mate to some delicious brews. 

Seasoning by Belles Hot Chicken, $15
Photograph: Supplied

Seasoning by Belles Hot Chicken, $15

For just $15, you can bring the much-loved flavour of Belles Hot Chicken into your home. Aside from the obvious uses, like seasoning fries and chicken, you can also use it to spice up a Bloody Mary, add a kick to popcorn, elevate your dips and as a topping for eggs. 

Coffee beans by Jack Murat, $17
Photograph: Supplied

Coffee beans by Jack Murat, $17

Hymet Murat arrived in Australia in 1929 at the age of 16. Nicknamed Jack, he spent many years working tobacco fields with the hopes that he'd one day save money to buy his own farm. This dream eventually came true, and that same farm is still operated by his descendants to grow arabica coffee beans. Grown in soil rich with volcanic minerals, these beans have notes of milk chocolate and lemon and work equally well in coffee plungers or espresso machines. 

Silhouette candles by Lumière and I, from $18
Photograph: Lumière & I

Silhouette candles by Lumière and I, from $18

These candles are almost too pretty to burn, so it might be worth getting the unscented version so that the recipient can use them as art or decoration in their home. But if you reckon they'd be keen to light them, you can pick from delectable scents like lime and mango, chocolate chip cookies, and English pear that will make their space smell amazing. The candles come in a variety of colours and sizes, and for a few more dollars you can get a version that is hand-painted with gold leaf to add a touch of luxury. 

Hot chocolate from Koko Black, $20
Photograph: Supplied

Hot chocolate from Koko Black, $20

In this writer's humble opinion, Christmas isn't complete without a rich, milky hot chocolate. And no one does it better than our very own Koko Black, located in the heart of the city. You can choose between the 'Ho Ho Hot Cocoa,' which is infused with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, or the 'Candy Cane Hot Cocoa,' which features the zingy, fresh taste of peppermint.  

Melbourne prints by Sarah Jane Illustrates, from $20
Photograph: Sarah Jane Illustrates

Melbourne prints by Sarah Jane Illustrates, from $20

Are you shopping for someone who just moved into a new home or apartment? If so, help them add some character to their home by giving them a piece of artwork from Melbourne illustrator Sarah Jane. Her work features a lot of Melbourne iconography including historic locations like the Elsternwick Hotel and the St Kilda Pier. The prints start at $20 for an A4 size without a frame.

Wall hangings by Her Hands, $25
Photograph: Supplied

Wall hangings by Her Hands, $25

Shopping for someone who is expecting or just had a baby? This Victorian brand offers clothing, booties, toys, gifts and nursery décor handmade by female artisans from developing countries. Wall hangings with empowering sayings cost only $25 and make beautiful additions to a friend's nursery. The best part? Your purchase helps provide the artisans with a safe place to work and supports many of them who work as the sole breadwinner for their family. 

Crystal necklaces by Mala Home, $30
Photograph: Supplied

Crystal necklaces by Mala Home, $30

Jewellery can be pretty expensive, but it doesn't always have to be. Mala Home makes gorgeous crystal necklaces from amethyst, clear quartz and tiger eye suspended on 18k gold-plated chains for just $30. They're bold enough to work as statement jewellery but also simple enough with the thin gold chain to complement nearly anyone's style. 

