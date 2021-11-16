If you're stressed about stretching those dollars over the holidays, here are ten really cool gifts for $30 or less

Gifts don't have to be expensive to be thoughtful and appreciated, and while it can be a challenge to find great gifting ideas on a tight budget, we've gone ahead and done some of the legwork for you. Shopping for someone who loves to cook? Check out the $15 seasoning by the southern-style fried chicken experts at Belles Hot Chicken. Did your friend just have a baby? Surprise them with wall hangings for their nursery that have sweet and empowering phrases on them.

At the end of the day, it truly is the thought that counts. So check out these gifts by beloved businesses and Melbourne makers that we think will put a smile on your loved one's face without breaking the bank.

