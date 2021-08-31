Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. A box of fresh vegetables and fruits from the South Melbourne Market.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A display of fresh pies and pastries from South Melbourne Market.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2

South Melbourne Market is now offering same-day delivery every market day

Get fresh produce, cheese, meats and more delivered to your home within hours

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

If you love having fresh produce and high-quality meats but the markets aren’t in your 5km radius, don’t worry: South Melbourne Market is now offering same-day delivery. 

The conditions? You must live within a 28km radius of the markets, and the order must be placed by 10am on a market day (Wed, Fri, Sat and Sun). If you don’t need same-day delivery, you can select a future market day from the calendar instead. 

Delivery is a flat fee of $15 with no minimum or maximum order amount, so head to the South Melbourne Market website to browse the goods and fill your cart to your heart’s content. On top of offering fresh fruit and veg, you can also order alcohol, ready-to-eat meals, homewares, beauty products, jewellery and hampers. 

Some of the top buys at the moment include a beer hamper filled with Spanish beers by La Central Spanish Deli, an at-home Cannoli kit by Cannoleria and a 12-pack of the famous South Melbourne Market dim sims

At the moment, the market does not offer a click and collect service. You can check to see if your suburb is within the 28km delivery radius by clicking here

RECOMMENDED: The best grocery delivery services in Melbourne. 

Recommended

    More on Time In

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.