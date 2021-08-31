Get fresh produce, cheese, meats and more delivered to your home within hours

If you love having fresh produce and high-quality meats but the markets aren’t in your 5km radius, don’t worry: South Melbourne Market is now offering same-day delivery.

The conditions? You must live within a 28km radius of the markets, and the order must be placed by 10am on a market day (Wed, Fri, Sat and Sun). If you don’t need same-day delivery, you can select a future market day from the calendar instead.

Delivery is a flat fee of $15 with no minimum or maximum order amount, so head to the South Melbourne Market website to browse the goods and fill your cart to your heart’s content. On top of offering fresh fruit and veg, you can also order alcohol, ready-to-eat meals, homewares, beauty products, jewellery and hampers.

Some of the top buys at the moment include a beer hamper filled with Spanish beers by La Central Spanish Deli, an at-home Cannoli kit by Cannoleria and a 12-pack of the famous South Melbourne Market dim sims.

At the moment, the market does not offer a click and collect service. You can check to see if your suburb is within the 28km delivery radius by clicking here.