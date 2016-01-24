If you're of the rockabilly persuasion, prepare to have your mind blown. Vicious Venus is here to satisfy all your corsetry, creeper and pin up girl fantasies. Specialising in vintage and old Hollywood-inspired designs, this boutique will even tailor-make you a garment for the perfect fit.
Don't fret if high street fashion isn't your cup of tea – we've rounded up our favourite stores for the folks whose sense of style transcends seasons.
If chain store fashion makes you feel trapped in a box, chances are you'd be interested at a look in on some of Melbourne's weird and wonderful shops. And we bet you're good for a market or two also.