The best Australian brands for shaving and facial hair care products

When it comes to keeping your downstairs area spick and span, you want to make sure you've got the right tools for the job. This means chucking out those rusty old supermarket razors and picking up a safe and adjustable electric trimmer from Manscaped. The brand's lawnmower trimmer is waterproof, charges wirelessly and lasts up to 90 minutes with a full charge. You can also get ear and nose trimmers, face razors and anti-chafing deodorant and wipes. To top it all off, the brand fundraises for the Testicular Cancer Society to help save lives (and balls!). You can browse the full range of products through the Manscaped website.
The excitement of shaving when you're a teenager sprouting your first few hairs usually evolves into faint annoyance as you realise that the hairs just keep coming. While shaving can be a mundane and sometimes painful task, it really doesn't have to be when you use the right products. We've rounded up the best Australian brands offering old-school shavers, electric razors, beard oils and more to turn shaving into one of your favourite parts of the day.