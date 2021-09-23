The best Australian brands for shaving and facial hair care products

Milkman offers a range of shaving products like oils, aftershave serums and razors, but where the brand really shines is with its clear shave gel. If you hate shaving because of all the rigamarole, try this no-fuss gel. Unlike traditional shaving lubricants, which are soap-based and create a lather that must be washed off, this gel is soap-free, clear and acts as a moisturiser. All you have to do is put a few pumps in your hand and rub it on where you'd like to shave. At the end you can either towel it off or leave it to absorb into and hydrate your skin. Because it's clear, you'll also be able to easily see where you want to shave making it easier to create crisp lines with your facial hair. Shop the full range of shaving products on the Milkman website.