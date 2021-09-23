Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A man shaving his face.
Photograph: Supply

The best Australian brands for shaving and facial hair care products

The best beard oils, shaving creams and old-school or electric razors to help you keep your face and body trim and smooth

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

The excitement of shaving when you're a teenager sprouting your first few hairs usually evolves into faint annoyance as you realise that the hairs just keep coming. While shaving can be a mundane and sometimes painful task, it really doesn't have to be when you use the right products. We've rounded up the best Australian brands offering old-school shavers, electric razors, beard oils and more to turn shaving into one of your favourite parts of the day. 

RECOMMENDED: The best Australian skincare brands for men.

Manscaped
Photograph: Kai Diaz | Manscaped

Manscaped

When it comes to keeping your downstairs area spick and span, you want to make sure you've got the right tools for the job. This means chucking out those rusty old supermarket razors and picking up a safe and adjustable electric trimmer from Manscaped. The brand's lawnmower trimmer is waterproof, charges wirelessly and lasts up to 90 minutes with a full charge. You can also get ear and nose trimmers, face razors and anti-chafing deodorant and wipes. To top it all off, the brand fundraises for the Testicular Cancer Society to help save lives (and balls!). You can browse the full range of products through the Manscaped website.

Read more
The Groomed Man Co
Photograph: The Groomed Man Co

The Groomed Man Co

Does your facial hair sometimes feel dry, itchy and sparse? Have you been struggling to grow a luscious, thick, Santa-like beard? The Groomed Man Co has you covered with its series of beard oils that come in scents like sandalwood and patchouli, peppermint and bergamot, and tasty lemon tart, which will make beard care a breeze. Just squeeze a few drops from the bottle, rub them into your hands and gently work it through your beard. If you can't decide on a flavour you can even get an eight-pack collection to share with friends, partners and housemates. Shop the full range of beard oils on the Groomed Man Co's website.

Read more
Advertising
The Stray Whisker
Photograph: The Stray Whisker

The Stray Whisker

Wet shaving, which is the traditional art of shaving before electric shavers came into existence, has recently come back into the spotlight. Whether you're already a wet shave aficionado or you're looking to give it a whirl, the Stray Whisker has everything you could possibly need. You'll find pre-shave oils, razors, soaps and creams, beard oils, shaving brushes, aftershave balms and more. If you're looking to get someone a thoughtful and practical gift, you can also browse the selection of shaving kits. Browse the full range of products on the Stray Whisker website.

Read more
Scruffy Fella
Photograph: Scruffy Fella

Scruffy Fella

Owner Nigel Bullamore formulates and makes all of the Scruffy Fella beard oils, balms and butters from his business in regional Victoria. The products, which are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, come in earthy and masculine scents like clove leaf, orange and cedarwood or bergamot and fir needle. If you have sensitive skin or aren't a huge fan of scented products, there are even some products that are fragrance-free. Shop the full range of products on the Scruffy Fella website.

Read more
Advertising
Dr Sleek
Photograph: Dr Sleek

Dr Sleek

Melbourne-based barbershop Dr Sleek realised that traditional beard oils can be really messy and sometimes even bad for your skin. That's why this brand decided to formulate its own beard oil, which is mess-free and avoids pore-clogging ingredients like shea or cacao butter, to improve your facial hair care routine. In addition to beard oils you can also shop for hairline and beard filling pencils, combs and razors. Shop the full range of products on the Dr Sleek website

Read more
Aesop
Photograph: Aesop

Aesop

While having a good razor is the most important component of getting a good and close shave, don't neglect the aftercare. Shaving causes trauma to the skin, so it's important to invest in a post-shave lotion that can soothe and balance your skin. Try Aesop's hydrating Moroccan neroli post-shave lotion scented with sandalwood, neroli blossoms and panthenol. If you find that shaving is really agitating your skin, you may want to also invest in the shaving serum, which is formulated to give maximum slip. Browse the full range of shaving products on the Aesop website.

Read more
Advertising
Nutbags
Photograph: Nutbags

Nutbags

Protect your body and your precious family jewels from nasty nicks, cuts and snags with the Nutbag groomer. The kit comes with the electric shaver, spare blades, a charging cable, guide combs, a cleaning brush and an instruction manual. The shaver is waterproof, uses ceramic engineered blades and operates quickly and quietly. When you're shaving in a fairly vulnerable place, you want to make sure you've got the best tools for the job. Shop the kit on the Nutbags website.

Milkman
Photograph: Milkman

Milkman

Milkman offers a range of shaving products like oils, aftershave serums and razors, but where the brand really shines is with its clear shave gel. If you hate shaving because of all the rigamarole, try this no-fuss gel. Unlike traditional shaving lubricants, which are soap-based and create a lather that must be washed off, this gel is soap-free, clear and acts as a moisturiser. All you have to do is put a few pumps in your hand and rub it on where you'd like to shave. At the end you can either towel it off or leave it to absorb into and hydrate your skin. Because it's clear, you'll also be able to easily see where you want to shave making it easier to create crisp lines with your facial hair. Shop the full range of shaving products on the Milkman website.

Read more
Advertising
Hunter Lab
Photograph: Hunter Lab

Hunter Lab

If you like to keep your personal care products natural and local, try the products from Melbourne-based Hunter Lab. Australia is blessed with an abundance of native botanicals with proven healing properties and Hunter Lab puts them in the spotlight with products like its cleansing shave foam. Made with Tazman pepper, desert lime, wattle seed and quandong, this formula is intensely moisturising and provides instant relief after a shave. The product is aerosol-free and is thick enough for a hearty lather but thin enough not to clog up your razor. Shop this product and more on the Hunter Lab website.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.