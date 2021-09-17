The best Australian hair care and styling products for men

King Brown Pomade was started in 2013 by childhood mates Dan Binskin and Daen Brown, and since then its pomades have become some of the most popular on the market. You can choose from a light matte pomade, a medium pomade that offers sheen or a paste pomade that gives a heavy hold and is heat and humidity resistant. The products come in scents like rum, tobacco and vanilla or earthy basil, rosemary and bergamot. If you like to 'set and forget,' try the KBP styling subscription, which will deliver two styling products to your door every three months. Browse the full selection of hair styling products at King Brown Pomade's website.