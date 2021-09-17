The best Australian hair care and styling products for men

This Melbourne-based company founded by Daniel Mahony in 2013 started off as a range of beard oils but has since grown to encompass a suite of more than 20 high-quality men's grooming products for your hair, face, body and beard. Try the cola-scented shampoo and conditioner duo, which contains watermelon seed oil, moisturising shea butter and pomegranate enzymes. It smells almost good enough to drink, works on beards as well and helps remove product buildup and fight dandruff. You can browse the full selection of shampoos and conditioners at the Groomed Man Co's website.
Men's hair care has come a long way in the last decade, and you might be feeling a little overwhelmed by the sheer volume (ha!) of products to choose from. We've gone ahead (yep) and picked out the best Australian brands offering everything from shampoos and conditioners to styling oils and pomades. Whether you've got a short cut, rock a mullet or are experiencing hair loss, these local brands are here to help you look your best.