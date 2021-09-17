Melbourne
Several hair products from The Groomed Man Co including oils and shampoos.
Photograph: The Groomed Man Co

The best Australian hair care and styling products for men

From shampoos and conditioners to styling oils and pomades, these products will help you look slick and maintain that mop

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Men's hair care has come a long way in the last decade, and you might be feeling a little overwhelmed by the sheer volume (ha!) of products to choose from. We've gone ahead (yep) and picked out the best Australian brands offering everything from shampoos and conditioners to styling oils and pomades. Whether you've got a short cut, rock a mullet or are experiencing hair loss, these local brands are here to help you look your best. 

Looking for things to do this weekend during lockdown? Check out our comprehensive list of exciting at-home activities.

The Groomed Man Co
Photograph: The Groomed Man Co

The Groomed Man Co

This Melbourne-based company founded by Daniel Mahony in 2013 started off as a range of beard oils but has since grown to encompass a suite of more than 20 high-quality men's grooming products for your hair, face, body and beard. Try the cola-scented shampoo and conditioner duo, which contains watermelon seed oil, moisturising shea butter and pomegranate enzymes. It smells almost good enough to drink, works on beards as well and helps remove product buildup and fight dandruff. You can browse the full selection of shampoos and conditioners at the Groomed Man Co's website.

Patricks
Photograph: Patricks

Patricks

For luxury grooming products, look no further than Patricks. This Sydney brand began a decade ago when barber Patrick was testing a product he was selling and realised he could make something better. While Partricks sells shampoos, conditioners and styling products for all types of hair, the brand really shines when it comes to products formulated for men experiencing hair loss. Try the daily thickening shampoo and conditioner, which contains ingredients that help to reduce follicle shrinkage and increase the hair growth cycle. You can shop the full line of hair products at Patricks website

The Modern Pirate
Photograph: The Modern Pirate

The Modern Pirate

The Modern Pirate combines surf and tattoo culture with Australian barbering to create high-quality Australian-made haircare products. While the most important aspect is the product itself, you'll also love displaying the canisters and bottles, which feature colourful woodcut-style illustrations. Try the texturising spray to give your hair some beachy waves and volume or the barber-grade pomades which come in various holding strengths. You can shop the full line of hair products here

Uppercut Deluxe
Photograph: Uppercut Deluxe

Uppercut Deluxe

If you're looking to overhaul your entire hair routine, Uppercut Deluxe has got you covered. The haircare collection includes shampoos, conditioners, clay pomades, foam tonics, combs and more. The brand was founded by Luke Newman and Steve Purcell, who have decades of barbering experience between them, so rest assured that your products are a labour of love and barber approved. You can shop the full line of hair products at Uppercut Deluxe's website

Jack the Snipper
Photograph: Jack the Snipper

Jack the Snipper

Jack the Snipper began as a one-chair barbershop in Byron Bay, but after growing in popularity it has entered the haircare product market with the Jack* range. The vegan-friendly and Australian-made styling creams, shampoos and conditioners are free from SLSes and parabens and rinse out super easily so you don't have to worry about nasty product buildup. Shop the full line of products at Jack the Snipper's website

King Brown Pomade
Photograph: King Brown Pomade

King Brown Pomade

King Brown Pomade was started in 2013 by childhood mates Dan Binskin and Daen Brown, and since then its pomades have become some of the most popular on the market. You can choose from a light matte pomade, a medium pomade that offers sheen or a paste pomade that gives a heavy hold and is heat and humidity resistant. The products come in scents like rum, tobacco and vanilla or earthy basil, rosemary and bergamot. If you like to 'set and forget,' try the KBP styling subscription, which will deliver two styling products to your door every three months. Browse the full selection of hair styling products at King Brown Pomade's website.

Milkman
Photograph: Milkman

Milkman

Milkman's ethos is that you can look super stylish without having to spend a lot of time getting ready in the morning. We all have a lot going on and the last thing anyone needs is a painfully long personal care routine. That's why the shampoos and conditioners, which come in tasty boozy scents like gin and tonic and espresso martini, are built into the three-in-one body washes. In that same spirit of multi-use products, the styling creams and pomades also double as leave-in conditioners. Shop the full suite of hair products at Milkman Australia

Mr Smith
Photograph: Mr. Smith

Mr Smith

Using Australian botanicals and essential oils, Collingwood-based brand Mr Smith has engineered high-quality products that are free from sulphates, parabens and animal testing. While the brand caters to all genders, the stimulating shampoo can be great for men experiencing hair loss as it's formulated to increase hair growth. The styling paste is great for creating texture if your hair is on the shorter side. Browse the full range of products at Mr Smith's website

