Three women wearing masquerade ball masks.
Photograph: Mikhail Nilov

The best costume shops in Melbourne

Dress-up party coming up? We’ve picked six great spots to find that perfect costume or disguise

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Rebecca Russo
&
Adena Maier
Being in lockdown and having to stay at home doesn't mean you can't be dressed to the nines. If you have housemates, amp up your Friday nights by having a fancy or themed dress-up dinner party. Try dressing up as your favourite pop stars or Disney characters or villains. There are so many themes out there, and the world is truly your oyster.

Here are Melbourne's best costume and prop shops to give you some much-need inspiration. The best part? They all offer delivery or click and collect. 

Looking for some Halloween inspiration? Check out our tips on how you can make your at-home Halloween extra special this year. 

Fancy dress costume hire in Melbourne

Centre Stage
Photograph: Graham Denholm

1. Centre Stage

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

There’s a real everything-including-the-kitchen-sink feel to this place with its massive collection of classic and somewhat more unusual costume possibilities, make-up, masks and an impressively comprehensive selection of fake facial hair for the hirsutely minded masquerader. With thousands of costumes to choose from, this Brunswick East costume shop has graciously catalogued all its wares online so you can do some searching before you even leave your house. Browse through the comprehensive party theme list (which includes everything from Alice in Wonderland to Mexican Fiesta and the Seven Deadly Sins) to find costumes, matching accessories and makeup.

Delivery: Yes! Centre Stage is offering delivery within 5kms, and you can also place an order for click and collect. Browse the full selection of costumes on the Centre Stage website.

Read more
Creative Costumes

2. Creative Costumes

  • Shopping
  • Costumes
  • Kew

Huge and colourful, Creative Costumes is a one-stop-shop for all your costume needs. Offering a wide variety of novelty costumes, masks, wigs, hats and accessories, the team have got everything from sci-fi get-ups to Santa suits and giant carrot costumes. The service is great and the prices are red hot too. Year 12 students get 30 percent off normal hire all year round (perfect for muck up day), and the shop also has a courier service across Melbourne.

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery or for click and collect through the Creative Costumes website.

Read more
Masquerade Costumes
Photograph: Supplied

3. Masquerade Costumes

  • Shopping
  • Costumes
  • Kew

Open seven days a week, Masquerade Costumes has been hiring and selling costumes for Melbourne’s kids and adults for over 40 years. Always up-to-date with the latest in pop culture, Masquerade has its own costume designer in store, who will fit you with the perfect costume for your next fancy dress shindig. The best part of their service? You get to choose whether you want to rent or buy your selected costume. Because you never know – that Chewbacca costume could come in handy again someday.

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the Masquerade Costumes website.

Read more
Fancy Dress
Photograph: Daisy Anderson

4. Fancy Dress

This Reservoir-based costume shop has worked with and hired to shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Australia's Got Talent. Now's your chance to hire costumes seen on famous Australian celebrities for your next costume party or for Halloween. There are costumes available for kids, teens and adults across themes including famous heroes and villains, Disney movies and book series like Harry Potter. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery or click and collect through the Fancy Dress website.

Read more
Costume Wonderland
Photograph: Costume Wonderland

5. Costume Wonderland

Originally known as Costume Bazaar in Moorabbin, Costume Wonderland is now located in a much larger space in Bentleigh. The shop offers a wide range of products for hire or sale but it specialises mostly in fancy attire perfect for high-end functions and masquerade-themed events. On top of attire, you can also pick up accessories like eyelashes, contact lenses, beards and mo's or balloons. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the Costume Wonderland website.

Read more
Miss Kitty's Costumes
Photograph: Victoria Borodinova

6. Miss Kitty's Costumes

If you love pastels, glitter and fairy-themed items, Miss Kitty's Costumes will be your new one-stop shop. You'll find the same classic costume attire here as you will at most other costume shops, but where Miss Kitty's sets itself apart is with its selection of sequined corsets, tulle tutus and gorgeous crinoline petticoats. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the Miss Kitty's Costumes website.

Read more
Siren Doll

7. Siren Doll

  • Shopping
  • Collingwood

Siren Doll is the Mardi Gras of lingerie boutiques, but many of its pieces also make for great costumes. Here, you’ll find PVC superhero onesies, pink wigs, glittery nipple tassels, french maid costumes, body-stockings-in-a-packet and fishnets galore. This Collingwood institution is held dearly in the hearts of performers, dancers and hens parties, and also stocks Marlies Dekkers lingerie for the showy-but-practical-minded.

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the Siren Doll website.

Read more
