There’s a real everything-including-the-kitchen-sink feel to this place with its massive collection of classic and somewhat more unusual costume possibilities, make-up, masks and an impressively comprehensive selection of fake facial hair for the hirsutely minded masquerader. With thousands of costumes to choose from, this Brunswick East costume shop has graciously catalogued all its wares online so you can do some searching before you even leave your house. Browse through the comprehensive party theme list (which includes everything from Alice in Wonderland to Mexican Fiesta and the Seven Deadly Sins) to find costumes, matching accessories and makeup.
Delivery: Yes! Centre Stage is offering delivery within 5kms, and you can also place an order for click and collect. Browse the full selection of costumes on the Centre Stage website.