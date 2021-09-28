Or should that be "scream" a horror movie? We've put together a list of thirteen scary films that are currently available via Australian streaming services. From classics (Carrie) to contemporary modern zombie flicks (28 Days Later) there's something for every boy and ghoul.
Halloween is right around the corner, and just because we're in lockdown doesn't mean we can't celebrate the spookiest season of the year safely. There's plenty of fun ways to scare the bejeezus out of yourself without leaving home. From horror movie marathons to panic-inducing escape rooms, here's how to celebrate Halloween in Melbourne this year.
