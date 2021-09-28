Melbourne
Timeout

Halloween in New York
How to celebrate Halloween in Melbourne

Have the pants scared off you this October 31 with these fun at-home Halloween activities

Written by
Nicola Dowse
Adena Maier
Halloween is right around the corner, and just because we're in lockdown doesn't mean we can't celebrate the spookiest season of the year safely. There's plenty of fun ways to scare the bejeezus out of yourself without leaving home. From horror movie marathons to panic-inducing escape rooms, here's how to celebrate Halloween in Melbourne this year. 

More things to do at home in Melbourne right now

Halloween events in Melbourne

2. Make a pineapple jack-o lantern

Farmers have a bumper crop of pineapples this year, so help them out by purchasing a few to carve into spooky and tropical jack-o lanterns. You can go with the classic triangle eyes and toothy smile, or get creative and come up with your own design. The best part? Once you've finished carving your fruit, you'll have a huge pile of tasty pineapple to snack on. 

Read more
3. Plan your Halloween costume

Look, if you get desperate you can probably cut a few holes in your sheets or put on some animal ears. But why not fully immerse yourself in the spooky spirit? If you have a partner, there are heaps of couple's costumes around. We love this Bob Ross and painting easel costume and this pickleback-themed set. If you're flying solo, pay homage to the hellish year we've had with a syringe or hand sanitiser costume. Don't forget to get your pets in theme, too! There are heaps of costumes for your four-legged pal, and just think about how cute they'd look as a hot dog or a strip of bacon. 

Read more
4. Stock up on booze and brew up some Halloween cocktails

When you're a kid, Halloween is all about chocolate and lollies. When you're an adult, it can be an opportunity to brew up some spine-tingling cocktails. Some popular cocktails are already spooky as is, like the Bloody Mary or Dark and Stormy. You can get even craftier and use dry ice to make your drinks look like they were made in a bubbling cauldron or garnish your drink with some teeth lollies. Stock up on some booze from these alcohol delivery services to use for your dastardly (and tasty) potions. 

Read more
5. Put up some creepy decorations

Maybe nothing too scary since you don't want to scare yourself half to death while puttering around the house, but how about some fun Halloween-themed string lights or spooky props? Light in the Box has heaps of products to choose from, or you can put your artistic abilities to the test and make some spiders out of pipe cleaners or some cobwebs out of cotton balls. 

Read more
8. Go on a nightmarish audio journey

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

It's bedtime, and the house is dark and still. You've checked the doors, and they're locked. You're safe in your room. You climb into bed and start to drift off... wait. Was that a normal creak? Or could it have been a footstep? What's that in the corner of your room? Is it just a chair, or is there a figure standing at the foot of your bed? Is the thing in your room getting closer, or is that your overactive imagination in the dark?

Eternal is meant to be listened to alone, in bed, with all the lights out (all shows are after dark, and there's even a 1am show, to get full spookiness). As you relax and get comfortable in your bed, a voice begins talking in your ear. "I want to put your mind at rest," he says, describing his own nightly ritual. But is your narrator really an ally? As he talks, you begin to have your doubts.

Read more
Buy tickets
9. Read about Melbourne's most haunted locations

  • Things to do

There's something undeniably fascinating about a ghost story. Haunted sites and ghostly sightings hold a strange fascination, and you can't help but dare yourself or dare your friends to visit and try your luck. 

According to Visit Melbourne, these are our city's most haunted sites and the stories of the ghosts who allegedly haunt them. Have you been to any of them, and did you feel a chill run down your spine? 

Read more
