Multiple butchers, bakers, grocers and fishmongers, fortune tellers and snack stands making good use of the produce at hand (hit Evening Star for some fresh grilled scampi if you’re down for a snack) make this one of the best fresh markets in the city. The markets have been running for more than 150 years and, like Queen Vic, are as much a tourist destination as they are a source of fresh food. One of the market's highlights is SO:ME, a small space for local designers to showcase their finest creations. It works on a rotating designer basis so there's always something new and interesting in stock.