The open-air Queen Victoria Market is loud and proud, packed with veteran stallholders who are passionate about fresh produce (and are happy to tell you about it). It's popular with locals as their go-to for fresh fruit, veggies, meat and an outstanding variety of dairy and small goods, but has also become something of a 'must visit' for tourists. And why not? With a huge number of stalls selling clothes, accessories and other bric-a-brac, the markets have evolved into more than just the place to get your weekly shop.
Melbourne's outdoor markets combine two of our favourite things: shopping and fresh air. Despite Melbourne's penchant for four seasons in one day, we have plenty of outdoor markets to choose from, and rightfully so – everyone knows food tastes better outside. From summer night markets and farmers' markets to designer markets and food truck musters, these are some of the best al fresco shopping experiences in town.