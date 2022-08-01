Melbourne
Collingwood Children's Farm Farmers' Market

The best outdoor markets in Melbourne

Shop, eat and browse in the open air at these al fresco markets around town

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Melbourne's outdoor markets combine two of our favourite things: shopping and fresh air. Despite Melbourne's penchant for four seasons in one day, we have plenty of outdoor markets to choose from, and rightfully so – everyone knows food tastes better outside. From summer night markets and farmers' markets to designer markets and food truck musters, these are some of the best al fresco shopping experiences in town. 

For more inspo, take a look at our ultimate shopping guide and round-up of the best farmers' markets in Melbourne.

Melbourne's best outdoor markets

Queen Victoria Market
Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah

Queen Victoria Market

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

The open-air Queen Victoria Market is loud and proud, packed with veteran stallholders who are passionate about fresh produce (and are happy to tell you about it). It's popular with locals as their go-to for fresh fruit, veggies, meat and an outstanding variety of dairy and small goods, but has also become something of a 'must visit' for tourists. And why not? With a huge number of stalls selling clothes, accessories and other bric-a-brac, the markets have evolved into more than just the place to get your weekly shop.

Read more
Book online
South Melbourne Market
Photograph: Supplied

South Melbourne Market

  • Shopping
  • South Melbourne

Multiple butchers, bakers, grocers and fishmongers, fortune tellers and snack stands making good use of the produce at hand (hit Evening Star for some fresh grilled scampi if you’re down for a snack) make this one of the best fresh markets in the city. The markets have been running for more than 150 years and, like Queen Vic, are as much a tourist destination as they are a source of fresh food. One of the market's highlights is SO:ME, a small space for local designers to showcase their finest creations. It works on a rotating designer basis so there's always something new and interesting in stock. 

Read more
Rose Street Artists' Market
Photograph: Rose Street Artists Market

Rose Street Artists' Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Fitzroy

Each Saturday and Sunday, the Rose St Artists' Market gathers some of Melbourne's most exciting artists and designers to display their wares and talk all things handmade. The market has been buzzing since 2003 and is modelled off similiar markets in London, Berlin and New York. Weave your way through the crowds and duck into the warehouse to check out the handmade fashion, food and curios for sale. The artists are usually on hand to compare crochet needles and discuss their work, so drop in for a squizz, a chat and a haircut from the resident hairdresser.

Read more
Sunday Market at Arts Centre Melbourne
Photograph: Tiffany Garvie

Sunday Market at Arts Centre Melbourne

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Southbank

Running along St Kilda Road between Hamer Hall and Melbourne's iconic spire, the Sunday Market at Arts Centre Melbourne is a firm city favourite. Local designers and artisans come together every Sunday to spruik their wares, and often are joined by some delicious food vendors to keep the punters buzzing. Focusing on the local makers scene, everything on offer is produced in Melbourne, so you'll be sure to find a beautiful gift or something to take home for yourself from the various stalls filled with jewellery, art, clothing, gifts and homewares.

Read more
Red Hill Community Market
Photograph: Visit Mornington Peninsula

Red Hill Community Market

This market started in 1975 as a community-based event where local producers and craftspeople came to sell and barter their goods and excess produce. And while a lot has changed since then, this 'grand dame' of Victoria's craft markets has persisted and now encompasses more than 250 talented stallholders. Swing by on the first Saturday of each month between 8am to 1pm to soak up the atmosphere and pick up treasures. 

Read more
Check out the ultimate shopping guide to Melbourne

