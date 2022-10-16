Time Out says

Nothing chases away those winter blues quite like some retail therapy, especially when you’re supporting local artisans and mindful makers at the Finders Keepers. This year, the massive design and art market will feature more than 240 stalls selling everything from slow fashion to homewares.

The spring/summer line-up will feature the likes of Melbourne-based illustrator and designer Georgia Perry; cult sustainable footwear brand Twoobs; ceramics makers like Milk Workshop and Daisy Cooper; local food vendors like Billy Van Creamy and Chai Shai Fitzroy; and local Victorian breweries and winemakers like Minimum Wines and Moon Dog Craft Brewery.

"Our line-up is around 85 per cent Melbourne and Victorian-based sellers who have been working hard to recover and show locals what they've been working on as they connect face-to-face again," says Finders Keepers managing director Sarah Thornton.

This year, the market will take place at the Royal Exhibition Building, and entry is just $5 (free for under 12s). The event kicks off on Friday, October 14, 4pm-9pm. Over the weekend, opening hours are 10am-5pm.

