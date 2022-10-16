Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Finders Keepers

  • Shopping, Markets
  • Royal Exhibition Building & Carlton Gardens, Carlton
  • Recommended
  1. Photograph: Samee Lapham
    Photograph: Samee Lapham
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Photograph: Samee Lapham
    Photograph: Samee Lapham
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Photograph: Samee Lapham
    Photograph: Samee Lapham
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Photograph: Samee Lapham
    Photograph: Samee Lapham
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Photograph: Samee Lapham
    Photograph: Samee Lapham
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Photograph: Samee Lapham
    Photograph: Samee Lapham
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

The biannual design market returns with heaps of local and indie makers, plus food stalls galore

Nothing chases away those winter blues quite like some retail therapy, especially when you’re supporting local artisans and mindful makers at the Finders Keepers. This year, the massive design and art market will feature more than 240 stalls selling everything from slow fashion to homewares.

The spring/summer line-up will feature the likes of Melbourne-based illustrator and designer Georgia Perry; cult sustainable footwear brand Twoobs; ceramics makers like Milk Workshop and Daisy Cooper; local food vendors like Billy Van Creamy and Chai Shai Fitzroy; and local Victorian breweries and winemakers like Minimum Wines and Moon Dog Craft Brewery. 

"Our line-up is around 85 per cent Melbourne and Victorian-based sellers who have been working hard to recover and show locals what they've been working on as they connect face-to-face again," says Finders Keepers managing director Sarah Thornton.

This year, the market will take place at the Royal Exhibition Building, and entry is just $5 (free for under 12s). The event kicks off on Friday, October 14, 4pm-9pm. Over the weekend, opening hours are 10am-5pm.

After more shopping? Check out the best markets in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.thefinderskeepers.com/melbourne-markets
Address:
Royal Exhibition Building & Carlton Gardens
9 Nicholson St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Price:
$5 (children under 12 free)
Opening hours:
Fri 4pm-9pm; Sat & Sun 10am-5pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.