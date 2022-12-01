Melbourne
The Ordinary

  • Fitzroy
A variety of skincare products by the Ordinary.
Now you can head to Gertrude Street in Fitzroy to get your hands on the cult skincare brand's famed products

You don't need to empty your wallet to afford high-quality skincare products – and if you think we're pulling your leg, you probably haven't heard of the Ordinary yet. The Toronto-based brand launched onto the skincare market in 2016, making waves for offering clinical-grade skincare products with transparent ingredient lists at an affordable price point.

Getting your hands on the coveted products as an Australian is the only roadblock – or was, until the brand announced that it was opening its very first Australian bricks-and-mortar store right here in Fitzroy. It'll be on leafy Gertrude Street, aka the second coolest street in the world, and opens its doors on December 3.

Whatever your skincare needs are, the Ordinary is bound to have a product to suit them. But if you want to sample some of the products that have sent the world into a frenzy, try cult favourites like the squalene cleanser, the glycolic acid toning solution and the two per cent hyaluronic acid spiked with B5 vitamins.

If you're keen to poke your head in on opening day, here's one more exciting tidbit for you: the first 100 customers to make a purchase that day will receive a brand new (and super secret) formula that's not yet available. 

Love a good pamper sesh? These are the best facials in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
223 Gertrude Street
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
theordinary.com/en-au
