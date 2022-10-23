Time Out says

There's no job too big for this small yet mighty bike shop in the heart of Fitzroy

Located down the Alexandra Parade end of Brunswick Street, this bicycle workshop is staffed by three passionate and friendly blokes — and an adorable spaniel named Lottie. Don't be fooled by the size of the space; it's a full workshop capable of all manner of servicing, repairs, builds and customisations.

While you're more than welcome to pop in, booking is highly recommended, and you can choose between a variety of service packages or order from the à la carte repair menu. Is your vintage Melbourne Star collecting dust in the garage? Want to get your mountain bike into tip-top shape before hitting the trail? There's no job too big or too small for the team here, and they generally aim for a 24-hour turnaround – parts and additional work pending, of course.

The Rocket Surgeon also stocks an array of affordable parts and accessories, including locks, bicycle oil, saddle conditioner and bells. And if you don't have time to visit, you can order online and get free shipping on any purchase more than $50.