Sustainable products have never been more accessible to the general public than they are today, and now the key lies in bridging the convenience gap. How do we motivate tired and busy shoppers to lug their empty jars and containers to a bulk-buy whole food store when there’s a Coles or Woolies just down the road?

When Mexico-born Caro Felton and her Australian partner moved to Melbourne from Denmark in 2018, they faced this exact conundrum. During Melbourne’s lockdowns, they strived to make sustainable choices like growing their own food, composting scraps and shopping local and plastic-free where possible. Still, it became increasingly difficult to do so while also juggling work and caring for their newborn child.

“I wanted to keep getting my groceries without all the unnecessary waste, but I just wished it was more convenient,” says Felton. “I think inconvenience is the main barrier that keeps people from changing their habits towards more sustainable consumption.”

Felton decided it was time to solve her own problem, and in August 2021, she launched Precycle Pantry — a plastic-free grocery store on wheels. She acquired a van that she lovingly named Pablo, inspired by her Hispanic roots, and then stocked it up with bulk pantry essentials like nuts, dried fruits, seeds and grains as well as personal care and home cleaning products.

Photograph: Precycle Pantry

It’s a one woman and one van operation, and Felton and Pablo started out by roaming just a handful of suburbs in Melbourne’s inner west. After receiving positive feedback and interest from people residing in other suburbs, the business expanded and now services more than 30 suburbs around Melbourne. And along with a radius expansion, Felton has also been increasing the roster of products based on customer requests and feedback.

“We’re always listening and taking their ideas on board, as it’s our purpose to bring them the best products they need,” says Felton. “We’re looking to partner with a fruit and veggie market, and to add more lifestyle products that’ll support our customers in their low-waste journeys.”

There are three ways to shop with Precycle Pantry: ordering online, booking a home visit or catching the dynamic duo at local markets. When you shop online, your purchases will rock up at your doorstep in sustainable packing, and you can return your empties with your next order, creating a circular economy. The containers will be cleaned and reused, and you’ll get credit back to use towards your next shop.

If you want to see the goods in person and your neighbours are keen to join you in your journey towards plastic-free shopping, you can book a home refill visit. Felton and Pablo will roll up to your street, and the only requirement is a total minimum spend of $50 across all invitees. The van also pops up at markets across Melbourne, and you can find the roster of upcoming appearances here.

