Becoming a new parent is always full of surprises and unexpected challenges, but when Darby O’Donnell gave birth to her son Dion a few years ago, nothing went according to plan. After enduring a 30-hour induced labour, the news that her son Dion’s heartbeat has flatlined and a rush trip for an emergency caesarean, O’Donnell also experienced various postpartum difficulties like issues breastfeeding, sleep deprivation and complications from the c-section.

“Everything about being a new parent was harder than I expected,” says O’Donnell. “I remember thinking over and over, ‘This is not how it was supposed to be.’”

O’Donnell and her partner went into survival mode, and meals became one of the easiest things to outsource — but as the takeaway containers piled up, the eco-conscious pair started feeling guilty about how this was impacting their health and the environment. And after trying just about every meal kit delivery service on the market, they found that they were still spending at least 30 minutes prepping, cooking and cleaning.

“It was a massive contradiction, to be worrying about the environment while simultaneously watching my ecological footprint explode,” says O’Donnell. “And [meal kit options] were still taking time away from looking after my baby, myself or catching up with my partner.”

This experience ignited a career switch for O’Donnell, who previously worked in human rights law. She didn’t want new parents like herself to have to choose between convenience, nutrition and sustainability, so in October 2021 she launched New Bub Club, Melbourne’s first zero-waste meal delivery service designed with new parents in mind.

O’Donnell did face a few challenges, including being met with resistance by suppliers in the food industry and spending the first four months delivering every single box herself. But now, as of May 2022, NBC has saved more than 1300 meal containers from landfills and has received dozens of testimonials from parents about how delicious, convenient and helpful the service has been.

“What excites me is transitioning whole households to low and zero waste without compromising convenience,” says O’Donnell. “What I think is missing with most ‘eco’ solutions is this convenience factor — and as a time-poor parent myself, I know first-hand that if more effort is required, it’s unlikely I can commit to a change despite having the best intentions.”

The hardest part is deciding which package is best suited for your needs; you can choose between one-off meal boxes ($140), four to eight-week packages ($388-$766) and a weekly subscription ($97), as well as vouchers for those keen to give new parents a thoughtful gift.

Once you sign on, NBC delivers prep-free, nutritious and locally made meals to you in reusable containers and packaging. Think dishes like slow-cooked lamb shoulder with pearl couscous and vegetables, three-cheese ravioli with fresh Napoli sauce and a green salad, and osso bucco with polenta cakes. Don’t need the meal quite yet? That’s okay, too; the vast majority of the meals can be frozen, and NBC is happy for parents to keep the containers for as long as they need. At your next delivery, the containers and packaging can be collected and then sanitised and reused for future deliveries, creating a closed-loop system.

Visit the New Bub Club website for more information and to subscribe.

