Try these limited-edition creminos from ice creamery Piccolina

They're like small ice cream sandwiches, and each box set comes with four delicious flavours

Adena Maier
If you’ve been puzzling over what to get dad for Father’s Day, look no further: Piccolina Gelateria has put together a box set of creamy, melty Creminos that make the perfect gift for a dad. And let’s be real: they’d make the perfect gift for anyone, including yourself. 

Creminos are Italian chocolates made out of three layers. The two outer layers are comprised of gianduja (a sweet chocolate spread containing hazelnut paste) and the inner layer being made of a creamy flavoured paste similar to a ganache. They’re usually shaped like a little cube and come wrapped in tin foil to contain the rich, chocolatey mess you’ll make while devouring them.

Much-loved Melbourne ice cream shop Piccolina has taken these delicious bite-sized morsels to the next level by adding gelato into the mix. 

The Father’s Day box set comes with four flavours: the Nutella-inspired Cremino Classico; the Cremino Pistacchio made with pistachio gelato and white chocolate; a classic milk chocolate and almond Cremino Torrone; and an OTT Cremino Fondente which has chocolate and Fior di Latte gelato and a layer of dark chocolate and orange ganache. 

Each box is $32 and there will only be a limited number available so be sure to pre-order via the Piccolina website to avoid disappointment. You’ll be able to pick up your order between August 24 and September 1. From August 20, the Hawthorn, St Kilda and Collingwood locations will also have a few box sets available to purchase in-store. 

If you're looking for more tasty morsels

The best Melbourne desserts you can get delivered
Photograph: Supplied

The best Melbourne desserts you can get delivered

  • Restaurants

Cakes, doughnuts, pretzels, chocolate… there’s something to be said about getting sweet treats delivered to your door, rather than slaving over a hand mixer and an hour or two in the oven. Plus, when you get these things delivered, it’s infinitely easier to clean up. So here we are – some of Melbourne’s finest desserts that can be delivered right to your doorstep.

Read more
