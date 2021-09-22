Diamond Creek-based shop Wild Heart Woodcraft makes handcrafted pens, homewares, jewellery and gifts from wood, epoxy resin and other natural materials. If you're looking for a pressie for someone who loves to write, this pen dressed in Fordite will make the hobby even more enjoyable. When someone sees you using one of these, they'll definitely think you mean business. You can purchase this pen or browse the other products on offer through the Artisan Collective website.
When shopping for gifts for someone you care about, finding something good is hard enough – let alone something good and affordable. We'd all love to shower our loved ones with expensive presents, but let's be real: budget is a huge consideration.
Fret no more. We've rounded up a bunch of items from small artisan Aussie businesses at a range of price points, so not only can you find the right gift, but you can support local while you're at it.
All of these product suggestions come care of Artisan Collective Australia, a simple-to-use online marketplace dedicated to showcasing the wares of Australian-based small businesses that are intimately involved in the designing and making process of their wares.