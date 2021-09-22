Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Handmade beeswax wrap with a floral print by Beekeepa.
Photograph: Artisan Collective Australia | Beekeepa

Victorian artisan gifts you can buy online (for every budget)

Check out these affordable finds from Artisan Collective Australia, a new homegrown online marketplace

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Alannah Maher
&
Adena Maier
Advertising

When shopping for gifts for someone you care about, finding something good is hard enough  let alone something good and affordable. We'd all love to shower our loved ones with expensive presents, but let's be real: budget is a huge consideration. 

Fret no more. We've rounded up a bunch of items from small artisan Aussie businesses at a range of price points, so not only can you find the right gift, but you can support local while you're at it.

All of these product suggestions come care of  Artisan Collective Australia, a simple-to-use online marketplace dedicated to showcasing the wares of Australian-based small businesses that are intimately involved in the designing and making process of their wares. 

Want more local gift ideas? Check out our list of the best gift shops in Melbourne that deliver.

8 gorgeous gifts by Victorian artisans

Executive Sierra pen, $95
Photograph: Artisan Collective | Wild Heart Woodcraft

Executive Sierra pen, $95

Diamond Creek-based shop Wild Heart Woodcraft makes handcrafted pens, homewares, jewellery and gifts from wood, epoxy resin and other natural materials. If you're looking for a pressie for someone who loves to write, this pen dressed in Fordite will make the hobby even more enjoyable. When someone sees you using one of these, they'll definitely think you mean business. You can purchase this pen or browse the other products on offer through the Artisan Collective website.

Read more
'You Are Egg-cellent' Handmade Statement Earrings, $40
Photograph: Supplied/Artisan Collective Australia | FunkyFunYou

'You Are Egg-cellent' Handmade Statement Earrings, $40

Flowers die. Plants require a certain level of maintenance to not die. And sweets are temporary. If you're looking for a longer-lasting and pun-tastic way to let someone know you think they're great, or 'egg-cellent', these statement earrings could be the way to go. These handmade resin pieces come served sunny side up from Brunswick West born funky jewellery crew FunkyFunYou. For more designs that are just unique enough to match the energy of the bold statement human in your life, featuring pressed flowers and tiny people figurines floating in epoxy, check out the collection on the Artisan Collective website

Read more
Advertising
Handmade Beeswax Wrap in Aussie Bouquet (3-pack), $26
Photograph: Artisan Collective Australia | Beekeepa

Handmade Beeswax Wrap in Aussie Bouquet (3-pack), $26

In light of all the climate news, we're all looking for ways to reduce our own environmental impact. Help your friends out by sending them some handmade beeswax wraps by Beekeepa, which are functional, sustainable and will look gorgeous in the kitchen. Made in Bentleigh East using cotton, Australian beeswax, jojoba, coconut oil and natural resin, these wraps have anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that help food last longer and stay fresher. The pack includes an extra small, small and medium-sized wrap. You can browse the full selection of colours and prints through the Artisan Collective website.

Read more
Leather Card Holder in Allantoma, $95
Photograph: Artisan Collective Australia | Methuselah Leather

Leather Card Holder in Allantoma, $95

A high-quality leather wallet can last someone a decade and makes for a fantastic gift. Methuselah Leather in Doncaster makes high-quality leather goods, including keyfob holders, cardholders and keychains from Italian leather which is known for being softer and more pliable. This card holder can fit up to six cards, has an ID window and can hold notes. Shop the full range of leather products by Methuselah Leather through the Artisan Collective website.

Read more
Advertising
Handmade Hello Card, $9
Photograph: Artisan Collective Australia | Hello Cards and Paper Art

Handmade Hello Card, $9

We all love getting mail but trying to pick out the perfect card can be stressful and difficult. That task has now been made easy by Nunawading-based company Hello Cards and Paper Art. You can get cards for occasions like birthdays and weddings or even customise your own card. To make your life even easier, you can tell the shop what you'd like the card to say and have it sent straight to your loved one. Say goodbye to scavenging for stamps in that junk drawer and waiting in line at the post office. Browse the full selection of greeting cards at the Artisan Collective website.

Read more
Art Tea Towel in Winter Rose, $30
Photograph: Artisan Collective Australia | Shake the Tree Art

Art Tea Towel in Winter Rose, $30

Brunswick-based brand Shake the Tree Art makes functional pieces that add a pop of colour to your kitchen. Tea towels are one of those things you never remember to get when moving house, so if you need some great housewarming gift ideas these are lovely and affordable. If you're thinking tea towels make for a boring gift, think again. They can be framed as artwork, used to line cabinet shelves or make gorgeous wraps for freshly baked loaves of bread. Shop the full collection of works from Shake the Tree at the Artisan Collective website.

Read more
Advertising
Funky earrings by Graffiti Ore x Maraca, $45
Photograph: Artisan Collective Australia | Maraca

Funky earrings by Graffiti Ore x Maraca, $45

Melbourne is known for its streets lined with graffiti, and these funky earrings are made using debris from removed street art. While Maraca is actually based in Sydney, this particular pair of earrings was a collaboration with Melbourne-based brand Graffiti Ore. On top of using rescued street art, these earrings also use recycled metals for the posts and offcut acrylics for the bases. Pick up a pair of these earrings for your eco-conscious and stylish friend and browse the full selection of products from Maraca through the Artisan Collective website.

Read more
Love and Peace care pack, $70
Photograph: Artisan Collective Australia | Wellness Lane

Love and Peace care pack, $70

Spas are sadly closed during lockdown, but you can still surprise your friend with some products for the perfect at-home spa night. Based in Sale, Wellness Lane has put together a hamper that includes a fizzing shower tablet, a set of self-love affirmation cards and bath salts, which all make for a luxurious and relaxing evening. You can order the hamper for yourself or have it sent to a friend with a personalised message through the Artisan Collective website.

Read more
Recommended

    More on Time In

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.