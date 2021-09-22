When shopping for gifts for someone you care about, finding something good is hard enough – let alone something good and affordable. We'd all love to shower our loved ones with expensive presents, but let's be real: budget is a huge consideration.

Fret no more. We've rounded up a bunch of items from small artisan Aussie businesses at a range of price points, so not only can you find the right gift, but you can support local while you're at it.

All of these product suggestions come care of Artisan Collective Australia, a simple-to-use online marketplace dedicated to showcasing the wares of Australian-based small businesses that are intimately involved in the designing and making process of their wares.

