Maggie May, an artist specialising in macramé, and Josh Kelly, a jazz musician, met through mutual friends at Bar Open ten years ago. Their friendship blossomed into a relationship and they combined their passion for the arts into an idea for a local business. They opened Think Thornbury on High Street four years ago as a community space and gift shop filled with goods by local artists and makers that make amazing presents for the loved ones in your life.

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery on the website, and all products come gift wrapped. Same day click and collect is also available.