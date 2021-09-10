Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

Interior at Gewurzhaus
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Melbourne's favourite local gift shops

Whether you're after a scented candle or a novelty book, these gift shops have got you covered

Written by
Time Out editors
Trying to find the perfect gift for your fussy friends who say they don't need anything can be difficult, but these Melbourne-based gift shops are up to helping you with the task. From candles and homewares to cheeky trinkets and novelty gags, these shops know how to cater for every occassion and the pickiest of people. The best part? These stores all offer delivery or click and collect to make your life that much easier. 

RECOMMENDED: The best homewares stores in Melbourne. 

Think Thornbury
Photograph: Adena Maier

1. Think Thornbury

Maggie May, an artist specialising in macramé, and Josh Kelly, a jazz musician, met through mutual friends at Bar Open ten years ago. Their friendship blossomed into a relationship and they combined their passion for the arts into an idea for a local business. They opened Think Thornbury on High Street four years ago as a community space and gift shop filled with goods by local artists and makers that make amazing presents for the loved ones in your life. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery on the website, and all products come gift wrapped. Same day click and collect is also available. 

Read more
Third Drawer Down
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Third Drawer Down

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

Third Drawer Down is a great store for art and weird randomness – the sort of one-off finds that make great presents. You can get a planter shaped like a giant ice cream cone, an egg-shaped maraca by David Shrigley and plates with lovely messages on them. There's an endless array of goodies that would mark your card as an excellent gift giver.

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the website and shipping is free on orders over $150. 

Read more
Spoilt
Photograph: Spoilt

3. Spoilt

Spoilt offers a wide variety of stylish and modern gifts and homeware products including jewellery, acessories, handbags, bath and body products, baby products and more. Owner Chelsea McIntosh prides her store in having a warm family culture that supports local communities by regularly donating stock and sourcing much-need items for organisations like St Kilda Mums Charity. Surprise your loved ones with beautiful products that they wouldn't think to buy for themselves, like this gorgeous rainbow trinket dish or this bamboo picnic table covered in floral designs by Australian artist Lisa Pollock. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order online for delivery through the website and shipping is free on orders over $100. Click and collect is also available at the Port Melbourne location. 

Read more
Yellow Octopus
Photograph: Yellow Octopus

4. Yellow Octopus

If your loved one is one of those people who claims to have everything they could possibly want and makes gift buying a pain, get them something kooky from Yellow Octopus. Send someone a venus fly trap kit so they can DIY their own creepy crawlie killer or maybe some bandaids shaped like slices of pizza. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the website and shipping is free on orders over $99. Click and collect is also available at the Moorabbin location. 

Read more
Rose Street Artists' Market
Photograph: Graham Denholm

5. Rose Street Artists' Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Fitzroy

Shop directly from Melbourne's best artists, designers, crafters and makers at this Fitzroy-based market. While we highly recommend visiting the colourful market in person once lockdown is over, you can currently shop the offerings online through the directory. Shop for gorgeous handmade dinnerware, vibrant and original paintings and even tasty brownies and artisan gelato that are available for same day delivery. 

Delivery: Yes! You can browse the online directory which has handmade products from more than 100 local makers. Each maker may have their own shipping protocol, so be sure to check their websites before ordering. 

Read more
Edible Blooms
Photograph: Edible Blooms

6. Edible Blooms

Nearly everybody likes chocolate, so it's pretty much a foolproof gift. Boxes of chocolate are way overdone, so send someone a bouquet made from Belgian chocolates to put a smile on their face. The business started in Adelaide in 2005 but has quite literally blossomed in popularity and now has a location in every Australian capital city. They cater to many dietary restrictions and offer diet, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based bouquets as well. If your friend somehow doesn't like chocolate, Edible Blooms also offers bouqets made of donuts and fruits as well as gift hampers. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the website

Read more
Monsterthreads - QV Centre
Photograph: Cameron Cooke

7. Monsterthreads - QV Centre

  • Shopping
  • Gifts

Fun, quirky design at accessible prices is the go at Monsterthreads – a series of gift shops that began as stalls at several Sydney markets. Regular customers love Monsterthreads for the brand’s signature animal designs, which pop up on necklaces, men’s and women’s clothing and wallets; think robot pandas, sailor cats, bears in dapper suits and busking sharks. Aussie designers are well represented too, with everything from cute cycling accessories to statement socks. Price-conscious gift buyers can walk away with cute candle holders, notebooks and brooches for under $20.

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery via the website and any order over $100 gets free shipping. 

Read more
Crate Expectations
Photograph: Cameron Cooke

8. Crate Expectations

  • Shopping
  • Gifts
  • Armadale

Got a friend with a taste for home décor that’s a bit out of the ordinary? At Crate Expectations – located on a leafy side street off Glenferrie Road – you’re guaranteed to find homewares, furniture, paintings and prints that make a statement. Owner Georgina Bird is very hands-on with selecting pieces by local designers and helping customers find exactly what they’re looking for; whether that’s a handmade pastel pink resin bowl by Mornington Peninsula-based designer Keep Resin, or one-of-a-kind printed cushions by Sydney pencil artist Lisa Lapointe. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery via the website and any order over $150 gets free standard delivery. Click and collect is also available. 

Read more
