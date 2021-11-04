In the spirit of all that is merry and bright, opt for a real Christmas tree this year

The convenience of a plastic Christmas tree can be very alluring, but why not get into the festive spirit and opt for a real Christmas tree this year? The scent of natural pine will have you feeling more festive than ever, plus real trees are less flammable when fresh and are often a greener alternative than artificial trees. Christmas tree farms are scattered throughout Melbourne and Victoria, so your options for purchase or delivery are plentiful.

Once you've got your tree sorted why not wander through the city's festive lights? 'Tis the season, after all.