Woman wearing a santa hat walking between pine trees
Photograph: Supplied

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Melbourne

In the spirit of all that is merry and bright, opt for a real Christmas tree this year

Nicola Dowse
Adena Maier
Written by
Nicola Dowse
&
Adena Maier
The convenience of a plastic Christmas tree can be very alluring, but why not get into the festive spirit and opt for a real Christmas tree this year? The scent of natural pine will have you feeling more festive than ever, plus real trees are less flammable when fresh and are often a greener alternative than artificial trees. Christmas tree farms are scattered throughout Melbourne and Victoria, so your options for purchase or delivery are plentiful.

Once you've got your tree sorted why not wander through the city's festive lights? 'Tis the season, after all. 

Real Christmas trees

Real Christmas Tree Elves
Photograph: Supplid

1. Real Christmas Tree Elves

This company, which was started by two friends, sources trees from a farm that has been in the same family for more than 30 years. When there are so many other things to think about around Christmas time, it's important to ensure that getting a tree doesn't require an hours-long trek. With three convenient retail locations in Melbourne as well as free delivery available across Melbourne and Geelong, getting a tree couldn't be any easier.

Real Christmas Tree Elves, Williamstown, Brighton East and Point Cook. From $60.

Read more
Melbourne Xmas Trees
Photograph: Supplied

2. Melbourne Xmas Trees

This drive-in Christmas tree farm has been operating for the past three decades, and the staff is well-equipped to give you advice on stands, tree maintenance and care. The trees range from 1.5m to a whopping 3m, and you can also shop tree stands. The friendly staff will assist you with putting your tree in your boot, car roof or trailer, and delivery is possible depending on the suburb.

Melbourne Xmas Trees, Burnley. Prices vary based on the thickness, shape and quality of the tree.

Read more
Coburg Christmas Trees
Photograph: Yan Krukov

3. Coburg Christmas Trees

With more than 30 years of experience, Alex of Coburg Christmas Trees knows pretty much everything there is to know about growing, storing and shaping trees to perfection. The sizes range from a small 1.2m that is perfect for apartments to a whopping 3.5m for those who like to go big around the holidays. Delivery is available.

Coburg Christmas Trees, Coburg. From $55.

Read more
J Horrigan Firewood

5. J Horrigan Firewood

Sitting pretty next to Malvern Central Shopping Centre, J R Horrigan Firewood has been selling real Christmas trees since 1932. Make a dent into your Christmas shopping at Malvern Central, then grab a Christmas tree on your way out. They offer trees from 1.5 metres to 2.5 metres in size. Delivery and pick-up services are available.

J Horrigan Firewood, Malvern. Price on request. 

Read more
Christmas Trees2You
Photograph: Supplied / Christmas Trees2You

7. Christmas Trees2You

Christmas Trees2You launched in 2020 as a way to make Christmas as special as possible for Melburnians, while also making it easy and safe. All the hard work is done for you: simply select the delivery date and tree size you want and the team will drop the tree right at your door using contactless delivery. Delivery is free too (for suburbs within 25km of the Melbourne CBD) and you'll get your old tree picked up and responsibly disposed of after Christmas.

Christmas Trees2You, online. From $99.

Read more
Express Christmas Trees Melbourne
Photograph: Express Christmas Trees Melbourne

8. Express Christmas Trees Melbourne

If you need a Christmas tree and you need it now, Express Christmas Trees Melbourne might just be for you. The team sources its trees from a huge farm out in Plumpton and offers customers trees from 5ft to 8ft in size. Better still, the business offers free, next day delivery (so long as you order by noon). Trees are freshly cut on the day of delivery and you can even add on extras like stands and tree installation (if you really don't want to get your hands dirty). 

Express Christmas Trees Melbourne. From $112.

Read more
Christmas Tree Farm Narre Warren

9. Christmas Tree Farm Narre Warren

Breathe in the fresh pine smell as you walk around the Christmas Tree Farm at Narre Warren. Choose the perfect tree for your house and then cut it down yourself – or opt for some assistance from the team. They even sell Christmas tree stands and plant two new trees for every one cut down. 

Christmas Tree Farm, Narre Warren. From $50. 

Read more
Floraly Tiny Christmas Trees
Photograph: Floraly/Supplied

11. Floraly Tiny Christmas Trees

OK so you might not have space for a full tree – how about a mini real one? Floraly is now selling real, 60cm-tall flat-packed Christmas trees and can send them to your door. These mini trees come with soil, a festive and metallic pop-up pot, care tips as well as all the decorations you'll need including fairy lights, baubles, bells and a tree topper. 

Floraly, Melbourne. $79.

Read more
Flox Botanicals
Photograph: Flox Botanicals

12. Flox Botanicals

  • Shopping
  • Homewares

Standing at 80cm tall from floor to tip, you can buy the perfect little tree, with decorations and a custom hessian bag from Flox Botanicals. The baubles are pastel, the hessian sack is reusable and the tree can be planted in the garden after the Silly Season ends. 

Flox Botanicals, Melborne. From $80. 

Read more
