Wow! You can now make Wizz Fizz Margaritas at home with these kits

First, there were Fads, the slim musk sticks that kids would use for their finest faux nicotine-addicted impressions, and then there was Wizz Fizz, the mysterious white powdered candy that would send you on a sugar high past the moon itself. Both were undoubtedly highly questionable, but here we are now in 2021.

Wizz Fizz kids have since graduated on to the hard stuff – sugar in its most potent form: alcohol. Cue: the Wizz Fizz Margarita. For those of you looking for the ultimate surge in dopamine, these DIY Tommy’s Margarita Tasting kits by Cocktail Porter are being delivered nationwide and come with three different styles of Margarita, one of which is the Wizz Fizz-rimmed number. Each of the Cocktail Porter DIY kits come with Tromba Blanco Tequila, agave syrup and Listo Tommy’s Margarita Mix to create a twist on the signature cocktail.

The DIY boxes are available in a small size that concocts six cocktails for $75 and a large kit making 18 cocktails for $135. The Tommy’s Cocktail kit is delivered with all the ingredients needed to make bar-quality cocktails and step-by-step instructions to guide you through the process. You can order them here.

Looking for cocktails to be delivered to your door? These are Melbourne's best booze delivery services.