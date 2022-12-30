Time Out says

Head on down to the ‘G to see Australia take on South Africa

Ask any sporting fan what the biggest day on the cricketing calendar is, and they’ll tell you it’s the Boxing Day Test. Played annually on December 26 at the MCG, it’s a chance for die-hard cricket fanatics to come together, shake off the Christmas hangover and cheer on the Aussie team.

This year, Australia will go head to head with South Africa, the first time the two nations have faced off in a Test series since 2018 – which many will remember for the sandpaper scandal, which saw Australian players Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner caught up in a ball tampering incident. If that’s not a recipe for on-field fireworks, we don’t know what is.

Play will commence at 10.30am, with the series expected to stretch for five days given the red-hot form both teams are in. Tickets start at just $10 for children and $30 for adults, but are expected to be snapped up quickly – don’t hesitate to grab yours, or you may just miss out.

So if you’re keen to swap the couch for the ‘G this Boxing Day, you know what to do – see you out in the stands. For more information, head to the website.

