Strap yourself in for an action-packed weekend in the bowl

Some of the world’s best BMX riders will soon be piling into Rampest Indoor Skatepark, showing off their skills for the highly-anticipated Braybrook BMX Fest 2022. Being one of the biggest Freestyle BMX Park competitions in Australia, you know it’s set to be an action-packed weekend from start to finish, where you’ll be able to watch local heroes and international superstars showcase their skills in the bowl.

The country’s most famed riders, including Olympic gold medal winner Logan Martin and Olympian Natalya Diehm, will go bike to bike to take out the winning spot at the Freestyle BMX National Championship. At the DownUnderGround BMX Flatland Competition, you’ll catch flatland riders competing without any ramps, jumps or grind rails.

For the die-hard fans out there, there will be pro rider meet and greets, and a massive display of old-school freestyle BMX bikes that date all the way back to the 80s.

On Saturday night, the party will be kicking off at the outdoor rail jam and indoor bowl jam, with food supplied by Footscray favourites Back Alley Sally’s and Slice Girls West, with drinks and live music to get you up and about.

Braybrook BMX Fest will run from Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, November 20 at the Rampfest Indoor Skatepark in Braybrook. Tickets for the full weekend are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. To purchase tickets, head to the rampfest website.

