On July 15, Melburnians can flock to the MCG to watch A-League soccer club Melbourne Victory tee up against Manchester United, one of England's premier soccer leagues. It's the first in Manchester United's two-match series in Melbourne, with the second game taking place against Crystal Palace on July 19.

It's a friendly game, so it's a low-stakes opportunity to see how our home team fares against the Red Devils on home soil before the Premier League season kicks off. Tickets are going fast, so if you're keen, snap up yours from the website.

