Timeout

Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory

  • Sport and fitness, Football
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG, East Melbourne
Manchester United
Photograph: Creative Commons
Time Out says

The English Premier League giant is hitting the MCG this winter for a two-match series

On July 15, Melburnians can flock to the MCG to watch A-League soccer club Melbourne Victory tee up against Manchester United, one of England's premier soccer leagues. It's the first in Manchester United's two-match series in Melbourne, with the second game taking place against Crystal Palace on July 19.

It's a friendly game, so it's a low-stakes opportunity to see how our home team fares against the Red Devils on home soil before the Premier League season kicks off. Tickets are going fast, so if you're keen, snap up yours from the website

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG
Brunton Ave
Richmond
Melbourne
3002
Contact:
www.mcg.org.au
03 9657 8888
Transport:
Nearby stations: Jolimont; Richmond

Dates and times

Buy
