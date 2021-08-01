Melburnians in the Tokyo Olympics and how to watch them
The Australian Olympic team has 486 athletes in it and many of them hail from Melbourne
The Tokyo Olympics will finish up on August 8 and Australia has been smashing the games with over 30 medals accumulated so far. Many of our star athletes hail from Melbourne, so crack open a cold one and cheer them on from home as they compete for the gold. Read on for our list of some of the athletes that are representing Melbourne and details on when upcoming events are happening. You can find the full Olympic schedule here and a complete list of the Australian Olympians here.
Athletics
Events in the Athletics category will take place daily from Aug 3-8.
Long jump
Brooke Stratton was born in Melbourne and started her career at the Nunawading Little Athletics centre when she was five years old. She competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics and came in seventh.
Long-distance running
This is the third Olympic games for David McNeill, who hails from East Melbourne.
100m
Hana Basic was born in Melbourne and her home club is in Collingwood. This is her Olympic debut.
Marathon
Twenty-five-year-old Jack Rayner was born in Melbourne and is a member of the Melbourne Track Club.
800m
Jeffrey Riseley of Dandenong has competed in the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics.
Morgan Mitchell is competing in the 800m this year after competing at Rio in the 400m-semi final and the 4x400m relay final.
20km race walk
Jemima Montag is from East Melbourne and this is her Olympic debut.
Kyle Swan is from Wantirna and belongs to the Athletics Nunawading Club.
4x400m relay
After 22 years in the sport, Melbourne-born Kendra Hubbard is donning the Olympic uniform for the first time.
Marathon
Liam Adams came in 31st place at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is now competing in Tokyo.
Lisa Weightman was born in Melbourne and at age 42 is the third oldest Australian Olympian to compete in the athletics category.
50km walk
Rhydian Cowley was born in Glen Waverley and is doing the 50km walk in Tokyo after competing in the 20km walk at the Rio Olympics.
Badminton
Gronya Somerville was born in Carlton and as a badminton player, she specialises in playing doubles. Gronya and her partner Simon Wing Hang Leung lost to Japan and were eliminated on July 21.
Basketball
Competition days for basketball will take place from Aug 3-6 and medalled events will take place on August 7-8.
Dante Exum was raised in East Melbourne and grew up playing AFL before switching to basketball. He has played for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.
Rebecca Allen is a Melbourne local and started off playing netball before switching to basketball.
Beach Volleyball
Competition days for beach volleyball will take place from Aug 3-5 and medalled events will take place on August 6-7.
Damien Schumann was born in Melbourne and has been playing volleyball since high school. He made the transition to playing beach volleyball in the ninth grade and this is his first time competing in the Olympic Games.
Equestrian - Dressage
Mary Hanna has represented Australia at five Olympic games and at the age of 61 is the oldest member of the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo 2020 and the oldest Australian athlete to ever compete at the Olympics.
Diving
Competition days for diving will take place on August 4 and 6 and medalled events will take place on August 3, 5 and 7.
Born in Malvern, Anabelle Smith has been diving since the age of 11. This is her third time at the Olympics and she earned the bronze medal at the 2016 games in Rio.
Gymnastics – Artistic
August 3 is the final day of medalled events for artistic gymnastics.
Emily Whitehead began doing gymnastics at the age of four at the Waverley Gymnastics Club. She was set to attend the 2016 Olympics test event but suffered from a torn calf muscle. She has since recovered and is making her Olympic debut at the Tokyo games.
Judo
Nathan Katz was born in Fitzroy and comes from a family that lives and breathes Judo. His mother competed at the Seoul 1988 Olympics and his father Robert has been a coach as well as a participant at the 2016 Rio Olympics. This is Nathan's first time at the Olympics and he is competing in the 66kg event.
Rowing
25-year-old Amanda Bateman is a representative rower who was born and raised in Melbourne.
Shooting
Carlton-born Daniel Repacholi has previously competed at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics as a sports shooter.
Skateboarding
Medalled events for skateboarding will take place on Aug 3-4.
Shane O'Neill has been a sponsored skater since the age of 14 and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after coming in 16th place at a street skateboarding competition.
Hayley Wilson was born in Mansfield but has been living and skating in Melbourne for most of her formative years.
Sport Climbing
Competition days for sport climbing will take place from Aug 3 and 4 and medalled events will take place on August 5 and 6.
Oceana Mackenzie grew up in Warrandyte and will be the first female athlete to represent Australia in sport climbing at the Olympics.
Steeplechase
The women's medalled steeplechase event will take place on August 4.
Amy Cashin grew up in Werribee and began participating in gymnastics at the age of three. She started running cross country and doing steeplechasing in high school and since then has encountered several obstacles in the form of injuries, but she managed to earn her spot at the Tokyo Olympics.
Matthew Clarke is making his Olympic debut after racing a time of 8:22.13 making him the fifth-fastest in Australian history.
Table tennis
Competition days for table tennis will take place from Aug 3-4 and medalled events will take place on August 5-6.
David Powell hails from Box Hill and has previously represented Australia in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Heming Hu grew up in Dandenong and has previously competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Jian Fang Lay was born in Wenzhou, China but moved to Melbourne in the early 90s and is currently the number one female table tennis player in Australia.
Melissa Tapper, who is from Hamilton, is the first Australian athlete to qualify for both the Summer Olympics and the Summer Paralympics.
Taekwondo
Jack Marton, who grew up in Upper Ferntree Gully, is making his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
