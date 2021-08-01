Events in the Athletics category will take place daily from Aug 3-8.

Long jump

Brooke Stratton was born in Melbourne and started her career at the Nunawading Little Athletics centre when she was five years old. She competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics and came in seventh.

Long-distance running

This is the third Olympic games for David McNeill, who hails from East Melbourne.

100m

Hana Basic was born in Melbourne and her home club is in Collingwood. This is her Olympic debut.

Marathon

Twenty-five-year-old Jack Rayner was born in Melbourne and is a member of the Melbourne Track Club.

800m

Jeffrey Riseley of Dandenong has competed in the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Morgan Mitchell is competing in the 800m this year after competing at Rio in the 400m-semi final and the 4x400m relay final.

20km race walk

Jemima Montag is from East Melbourne and this is her Olympic debut.

Kyle Swan is from Wantirna and belongs to the Athletics Nunawading Club.

4x400m relay

After 22 years in the sport, Melbourne-born Kendra Hubbard is donning the Olympic uniform for the first time.

Marathon

Liam Adams came in 31st place at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is now competing in Tokyo.

Lisa Weightman was born in Melbourne and at age 42 is the third oldest Australian Olympian to compete in the athletics category.

50km walk

Rhydian Cowley was born in Glen Waverley and is doing the 50km walk in Tokyo after competing in the 20km walk at the Rio Olympics.