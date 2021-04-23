Melbourne's favourite saucy dinner show rises from the grave for a ten-show tour

Fangs out Melbourne: the city's beloved sexy dinner theatre, Dracula's, is leaving the crypt for a ten-show tour this May.

Dracula's started in the 1980s, with the combination of both scary and sensual cabaret proving popular with Melbourne audiences at both the dinner theatre's Drewery Lane and Victoria Street residences. Sadly, Dracula's closed in 2017... but you can't keep a good vamp down and Dracula's is back with its resurrection tour at Crown venue, the Palms.

Dracula's: the Resurrection Tour brings back some of the some of Dracula's original cast members, and all of the original panache. The team are unashamedly here to relive the glory days and will be performing some of the most requested fan favourite acts – plus all the music, glamour and laughs. All in all, come expecting to have a bloody good time.

Dracula's: the Resurrection Tour is showing for ten days only at the Palms, Crown. Tickets are available now, and you have the option of adding on a pre-show dinner when booking.