Best:

She’s currently home to the biggest show Melbourne has seen in decades – and judging by past performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (expected to reopen mid August 2021), that buzz electrifies every member of the audience no matter where they’re seated. But there are certain seats in the Princess that make you feel like royalty. That first row or two in the centre of the dress circle are hard to beat, although the middle of the stalls is pretty fine too. You can even enjoy a show from the front of the grand circle, but be prepared to abseil down to them from a great height. Best seats are dress circle A 19 and 20.

Worst:

That great height brings us to the worst seats. While it’s largely true of all the big venues, it’s especially true of the Princess: those back rows of the grand circle (the top level) are ludicrously high, and watching a show from them feels like peering at an ant colony from a helicopter.

