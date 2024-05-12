Melbourne
Timeout

RBG: Of Many, One

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank
STC's RBG: Of Many, One
Photograph: STC/Prudence Upton
Time Out says

You won’t want to miss this powerful Sydney Theatre Company production from ‘Prima Facie’ scribe Suzie Miller

When Heather Mitchell embodied the late, great Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG: Of Many, One on the Sydney stage in November 2022her performance lingered with everyone who witnessed it. 

A great legal mind, feminist, and later, improbably, a pop culture darling, Ginsburg continues to have an outsized impact on culture. Mitchell made her performance of this icon feel expertly effortless. With the script by barrister-turned-playwright Suzie Miller (of Prima Facie fame) and direction by Priscilla Jackman (White Pearl), this trio of powerhouse women did justice to the notorious RBG, and made incredible theatre in the process. (Which also inspired STC’s similarly acclaimed follow-up play, Julia, about the impetus of Julia Gillard’s famous misogyny speech.) 

As Divya Venkatarmaran wrote in her four-star review for Time Out: “RBG: Of Many, One is a sweeping but satisfying portrayal of its subject’s life, delving into its main subjects with grace and patience, in (a relatively short) 90-odd minutes. And it’s an unexpectedly funny watch...”

If you missed it, don’t feel bad – we just received news that will turn that FOMO around. Sydney Theatre Company announced today that RBG: Of Many, One will be returning in 2024 for an extensive Australian tour including seasons in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra – and Heather Mitchell will be reprising the role. 

The national tour of RBG: Of Many, One will open at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House in February 2024, Canberra Theatre Centre in April, followed by Arts Centre Melbourne in April, Brisbane’s QPAC in May before returning to Sydney’s Riverside Theatres in Parramatta.

RBG: Of Many, One will take place at the Arts Centre Melbourne Plathouse from April 25 until May 12, 2024. You can book tickets on the Arts Centre Melbourne website here.

Details

Event website:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2024/theatre/rbg
Address:
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
From $70
Opening hours:
5pm. 7.30pm

Dates and times

