Timeout

Six the Musical

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • The Comedy Theatre, Melbourne
  1. Kala Gare, Chelsea Dawson, Kiana Daniele, Loren Hunter, Vidya Makan, Phoenix Jackson Mendoza in Six the Musical
    Photograph: James D Morgan/Getty Images
  2. Six the Musical
    James D Morgan | Getty Images
  3. Six the Musical
    James D Morgan | Getty Images
  4. Six the Musical
    James D Morgan | Getty Images
Time Out says

Tudor history gets a pop rock makeover in this rollicking international West End smash hit

What if the Spice Girls did a concept album about King Henry VIII’s wives – and Baz Luhrmann directed the concert video? That, in a nutshell, is Six’s vibe: an up-tempo, empowering, all-singing, all-dancing account of the lives of the six key ladies in the Tudor monarch’s orbit.

Much like Hamilton before it, the pop musical is making history buffs out of legions of musical theatre tragics, and making musical theatre tragics out of pop and hip hop lovers. A decent knowledge of Tudor history might help in getting some of the deeper cut references, but the bar to entry is low – you’re much better served by a willingness to go with the flow and get in the groove.

There’s darkness at the core, though. As the lyrics remind us, the fates of these women are “divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived” – and the show makes no bones about the abuse and misogyny they suffered. The rousing climax is meant to absolve us of that sin, of course, but we’re still left with food for thought. 

It's high concept, high quality, and highly enjoyable. With its cast of queens and unapologetic, celebratory feminism, Six rules.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.sixthemusical.com/australia
Address:
The Comedy Theatre
240 Exhibition St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parliament

Dates and times

