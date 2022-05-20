Melbourne
Timeout

The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes

  • Theatre
  • Alexander Theatre, Clayton
Geelong’s world-renowned Back to Back Theatre is bringing back this 2019 play for a second run

In a world dominated by artificial intelligence, what would the baseline for human intelligence and ability look like? Back to Back Theatre explores this question by revisiting The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, a play that the renowned Australian theatre group first performed in 2019. 

The troupe is comprised entirely of performers, authors and dramaturgs living with a disability, and its projects always challenge the audience's assumptions about the lived experience of a disabled person. In The Shadow, this is explored through a story that weaves together human rights, sexual politics and the projected future dominance of AI in our society.

The cast includes Mark Dean, who has been with Back to Back Theatre since 1989 and is the longest-serving member of the ensemble, and Michael Chan, who previously won the Geelong Awards for People with a Disability. The show also stars Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring and Scott Price

In 2020, the New York Times referred to it as "an extraordinary play," and in 2019 The Age called it an "urgent and uncompromising conversation about the state of humanity." Catch it at the Alexander Theatre in the Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts on May 19 and 20, with tickets available through the website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Alexander Theatre
Wellington Rd
Clayton
Melbourne
3168
Contact:
www.monash.edu/mlive/visit-monash-theatres
03 9905 1111
Price:
from $20

Dates and times

