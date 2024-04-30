Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wicked

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Wicked Sydney production 2023
Photograph: Supplied/Jeff Busby
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

One of Broadway's biggest blockbusters is set to crash land in Melbourne's Regent Theatre in 2024

Gather your broomsticks and click your heels together three times because one of the most successful musicals in the world is to crash land in Melbourne with the sheer force of a house falling on a woman wearing a pointy hat. 

The 20th anniversary of Wicked will be celebrated with an exclusive season at Melbourne's Regent Theatre in March 2024. This is a revival of the John Frost production, which opened in Melbourne in 2008 and went on to tour nationally and internationally.

A prequel to The Wizard of Oz, set long before Dorothy dropped in, Wicked remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. It won over 100 major awards, including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. 

Wicked will be defying gravity at Melbourne's Regent Theatre from March 2024. Sign up to the waitlist here to be the first in line to buy tickets for the season when tickets go on pre-sale from October 16. Tickets for the general public are on sale from October 20. 

Love the ol'razzle dazzle? Check out what other new and upcoming musicals are coming to Melbourne. 

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
wickedthemusical.com.au/
Address:
Regent Theatre
191 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
Various
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.