Gather your broomsticks and click your heels together three times because one of the most successful musicals in the world is to crash land in Melbourne with the sheer force of a house falling on a woman wearing a pointy hat.

The 20th anniversary of Wicked will be celebrated with an exclusive season at Melbourne's Regent Theatre in March 2024. This is a revival of the John Frost production, which opened in Melbourne in 2008 and went on to tour nationally and internationally.

A prequel to The Wizard of Oz, set long before Dorothy dropped in, Wicked remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. It won over 100 major awards, including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman.

Wicked will be defying gravity at Melbourne's Regent Theatre from March 2024. Sign up to the waitlist here to be the first in line to buy tickets for the season when tickets go on pre-sale from October 16. Tickets for the general public are on sale from October 20.

