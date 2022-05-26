Melbourne
13 Going on 30 Party

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Cinema Nova, Carlton
A still of Jennifer Garner wearing an eye mask and nightie from 13 Going on 30.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Put your issues on pause and regress to 2004 at this screening of the beloved rom-com followed by a Y2K after-party

When feel-good fairytale 13 Going on 30 (or Suddenly 30 as it was titled in Australia) hit theatres in 2004, little did we know that the flick would go on to become a Y2K cult classic. Two decades later, Cinema Nova has decided that it's time to reopen that time capsule loaded with babydoll dresses and cardigan sets for a 13 Going on 30 screening and after-party on May 26. 

If you don't remember the story, the long and short of it is that teenage Jenna fantasises about being a well-adjusted adult, but when her desire becomes reality, she realises that adulthood isn't as carefree as it looks. Hopefully you held onto some of your finest attire from the aughts (low-rise jeans, velour tracksuits and cropped baby tees, anybody?) because this is the night to give it a second life.

Tickets are $25 per person and include Razzles on entry and your first drink, so grab a piña colada before heading to your seat for the 7PM screening. When the film wraps up, head to the theatre's in-house bar, Nova Bar, for more drinks and a playlist of carefully curated 2000s hits.

For more information and to grab your tickets, head to the Cinema Nova website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.cinemanova.com.au/films/13-going-on-30
Address:
Cinema Nova
380 Lygon St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
www.cinemanova.com.au
03 9347 5331
Price:
$25

Dates and times

Buy
