Are sweet 16s still a thing? If not, Melbourne's go-to alleyway party bar is bringing them back with an epic, three-day celebration of its 16th birthday from April 8 to 10. Head over to Section 8 and its little sister bar Ferdyduke for an epic program of more than 30 local and interstate artists, an artists laneway market and delicious drink specials.

The stellar line-up includes neo-soul punk group DancingWater, soulful three-piece Izy and heaps of DJs ready to get the party started. With visuals provided by Simbiotic Vision and Nomadicstatic and drinks by Atomic Beer, Baron Samedi and Ray Hard Seltzer, it's bound to be a feast for the senses.

The session runs from 3pm until 3am each day, and as with all events at Section 8, entry is completely free. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

