Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

16 Years in the Laneway

  • Things to do
  • Section 8, Melbourne
  1. A group of people partying and dancing at Section 8.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Heaps of people inside and outside of the Section 8 music venue.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Section 8 is turning 16, and you're invited to celebrate at a free three-day birthday bash

Are sweet 16s still a thing? If not, Melbourne's go-to alleyway party bar is bringing them back with an epic, three-day celebration of its 16th birthday from April 8 to 10. Head over to Section 8 and its little sister bar Ferdyduke for an epic program of more than 30 local and interstate artists, an artists laneway market and delicious drink specials. 

The stellar line-up includes neo-soul punk group DancingWater, soulful three-piece Izy and heaps of DJs ready to get the party started. With visuals provided by Simbiotic Vision and Nomadicstatic and drinks by Atomic Beer, Baron Samedi and Ray Hard Seltzer, it's bound to be a feast for the senses. 

The session runs from 3pm until 3am each day, and as with all events at Section 8, entry is completely free. For more information, visit the Facebook event page

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Section 8
27-29 Tattersalls Ln
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.section8.com.au
0430 291 588
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 10am-11pm; Thu, Fri 10am-1am; Sat noon-1am; Sun noon-11pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.