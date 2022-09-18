Time Out says

Peruse more than 5,000 rare and vintage goods from brands like Nike, Carhartt, Adidas and more

If you're keen to refresh your wardrobe but not so keen on emptying your bank account, then make your way to the 91 Vintage Sportswear Market at 524 Flinders Lane this Sunday, September 18.

This quarterly market is a treasure trove for collectors, with more than 5,000 goods on offer from more than 20 stallholders. Dig through $5, $10 and $20 tubs filled with vintage, retro and luxury goods, as well as sneaker tables and racks of vintage tees, accessories, hoodies and jackets. And unlike a flea market, where you're definitely sifting through more trash than treasure, here you'll have your pick of goods from coveted brands like Nike, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Carhartt and more.

The market kicks off at 10.30am, and entry is free – and while some stallholders will take card payments, it's still best to bring cash. For more information, head to the 91 Vintage Market event page.

