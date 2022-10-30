Melbourne
Timeout

A Bar Made of Cardboard

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Around Brunswick, Brunswick
A bar with furniture and surroundings made out of cardboard.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Apart from the beer taps, fridges and dishwasher, everything in this zero-impact bar is made from cardboard

If you thought building things out of cardboard was a relic of your childhood, think again; Australian independent craft brewery Bridge Road Brewers has created the grown-up hideaway fort of your dreams. Aptly named A Bar Made of Cardboard, it's a pop-up bar where everything aside from the beer taps, fridges and dishwasher is made with recycled cardboard. 

It might sound a bit wacky to craft a bar out of cardboard, but this venue is actually a prelude to a second (and permanent) brewery and bar that's due to pop up on the same site at 129 Nicholson Street, Brunswick East this December. The cardboard bar will be open for around six months, and when the time is up, it'll be dismantled and the materials will be reused, recycled and composted. 

While the cardboard fit-out might seem lean, the menu isn't. Swing by from Wednesday to Sunday to enjoy a line-up of the brewery's top core and seasonal beers rotating across six bar taps, a wine list with small wine producers from Victoria's High Country and small-batch spirits and aperitifs. If you get hungry, order from a small snack menu featuring Chappy's Chips and Mount Zero Olives, or saunter over to the nearby food trucks available on Friday and Saturday nights. 

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
bridgeroadbrewers.com.au/
Address:
Around Brunswick
Brunswick
Melbourne
3056
Transport:
Nearby stations: Brunswick

Dates and times

