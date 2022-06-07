A comprehensive guide to Victoria’s snow season

Mt Buller is one of the most accessible major snow resorts in Australia and one of the most popular ski destinations for Victorians. The mountain is home to over 300 hectares of skiable terrain and has the largest lift network in Victoria.

Distance from Melbourne: 3hrs northeast

Good for: All abilities. Mt Buller is a great place to learn the basics, but expert skiers will also appreciate the plethora of black runs.

Ski season

The ski season at Mt Buller runs until the end of September or early October depending on snow conditions.

Cost

Resort entry and parking: $49 (online) and $61 on arrival.

Single-day lift passes: Ranges from $90 to $184 depending on the day of the week.

Where to stay

If you're looking for budget-friendly accommodation and transport options near Mt Buller, opt to stay in nearby towns like Mansfield, where you can get a room for around $120 a night.

For those wishing to stay where all the action is, there are a number of ski lodges around the Buller village. Depending on dates (off-peak or peak season) expect to pay at least $300 per person for a night atop the mountain.

What to do in the off-season

Run, walk or bike Mt Buller in the warmer months with a generous selection of trails to suit all skill levels. Hiking and mountain bike trails can be found in abundance and can be tackled by families, couples and friends alike. On the off chance you’re feeling like you’ve had enough of the outdoors, check out Buller Air Zone, the resort’s very own indoor trampoline park.