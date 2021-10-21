Get ready for a free massive queer summer party at the north-west's biggest beer garden

It’s been a long time since Melburnians have gotten to party, so the Ascot Lot and Poof Doof have joined forces to remedy that with a massive queer summer party. A Lot O’ Poofs, which will take place on Saturday, November 20, features a hectic lineup of performers and DJs like Argonaut, Tilda Swagton and Fembot XYX.

Bring some mates, grab a few pints and get ready to celebrate the end of lockdown and the beginning of summer. When you’re ready for a feed, food trucks will be serving up meatballs, gnocchi, doughnuts and Indonesian street food.



You can find check out the lineup and find out more details about the event on the Facebook event page. The event is free to attend for everyone 18 and older that is fully vaccinated, so be sure to check that your vaccine certificate has been updated.

A reminder that many businesses and events may require proof of vaccination before allowing entry, so if you haven’t already, be sure to book in for your jab.