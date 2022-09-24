Time Out says

For the first time in AFL history, the parade is heading to the Yarra River

There’s nothing that brings Melburnians together quite like the AFL. In news set to excite even the most casual of fans, the Virgin Australia Footy Festival and AFL Grand Final Parade are back for 2022, giving you something to do in anticipation of the big game on Saturday.

The Footy Festival will return to Yarra Park at the MCG from Wednesday, September 21 to Saturday, September 24, with the Grand Final Parade taking place on Friday, September 23.

In a reimagined first, festivities on Friday will kick off with a boat parade along the Yarra, where you’ll be able to watch as your most-loved AFL stars, mascots, Auskickers and two competing Grand Final Teams cruise along the water. The boats will dock at Birrarung Marr where the Toyota HiLux motorcade will keep things moving across the William Barrack Bridge, before finishing up outside Gate 3 of the MCG where the Footy Festival is happening.

For the first time in history, you’ll get to hear from the captains and coaches in the pre-Grand Final press conference, alongside your favourite AFL heroes. And, if you’re in the mood for some footy before the big day, there will be four AFLW matches happening around Melbourne.

