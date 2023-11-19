Time Out says

Transport yourself to Africa as Federation Square comes alive with diverse art, music and cuisine in this three-day celebration

Head to Federation Square for a three-day celebration of the very best of African music, culture and cuisine. From November 17–19, the African Music and Cultural Festival (AMCF) will enliven the city with everything from an outdoor cinema to live non-stop music and a swag of stalls selling African street food.

On Friday, November 17, an outdoor cinema will broadcast African Australian short films, spoken word performances and live jazz music.

The primary festival day is Saturday, November 18, with 12 hours of non-stop live entertainment, including bands, dance, music, market stalls selling African wares, free drumming lessons and some irresistible street food.

On Sunday, November 19m, there will be more entertainment and a forum on topical African Australian issues with panellists.

AMCF is sure to be fun for all the family, with kids able to participate in free African drumming classes, AFL activities, face painting, jumping castles, African board games and more.

Discover more about the African Music and Cultural Festival and which exhibitors and artists are taking part, visit the website here.

